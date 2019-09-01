MIAMI, Okla. — A poetry slam and a cartoon contest are two of the newest activities taking place at the 21st annual Tar Creek National Environmental Conference.
The event, which focuses on environmental issues within Northeast Oklahoma, is set for Monday to Wednesday, Sept. 16 to 18, in the student union ballroom at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.
While poetry and cartoons may seem out of place for a scientific conference, Rebecca Jim, executive director for the LEAD Agency, disagrees.
“This uses the other side of our brain,” Jim said. “The conference deals with a lot of science and health issues and serious things we deal with. This gives us a chance to see how else we can look at it, to help us find balance in ourselves.”
The poetry slam, or competition, and cartoon show are set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the NEO Student Union, after the event’s opening reception at 6:30 p.m.
Creative works
The idea for the creative activities came after Jim saw a cartoon featuring chickens performing at a “poultry slam.”
“It was a marvelous cartoon,” Jim said. “I got us motivated to do both (contests). We think we have cartoon material here.”
Former LEAD Agency intern Maddie Geiger plans to read her own poetry dressed in a chicken suit in homage to the event’s origins. Jim said her performance is also a subtle jab at issues surrounding the poultry industry affecting the Grand Lake watershed.
While Jim thought the contest would resonate with younger conference attendees, she has been surprised to find career-driven adults plan to perform.
“I think we are at that moment in time, when you can talk in phrases, you find another way to express the issues you are dealing with,” Jim said.
Artists are encouraged to submit their poem or cartoon by Sept. 12 to leadagency@att.net.
Bruce Plante, editorial cartoonist with the Tulsa World, will help judge the cartoons. Submissions will be on display during the poetry slam.
40 years and counting
The theme for this year’s conference is "40 Years of Bad Water." Jim said keynote speakers Sheila Stogsdill, Don Akerman and Harriet Festing will focus on different aspects of the theme.
Stogsdill, a freelance journalist, will discuss her experience covering Tar Creek issues on Tuesday.
“She’s been writing about it for quite a few years,” Jim said. “She plans to talk about the things which stood out for her, especially the stories we remember, because it forms the landscape of the issue.”
Akerman, then a public health student, is credited as being one of the voices that led to the Environmental Protection Agency investigation into a rising number of children in Northeast Oklahoma with high blood-lead levels.
Jim said she discovered Akerman’s letter, written in the early 1990s, after filing a Freedom of Information Act request for Tar Creek records.
As an employee of the Indian Clinic in Miami, Akerman worked with water issues. When he began pursuing a master’s degree in public health, he used data collected during children’s visits to develop his thesis project.
His research uncovered one out of three native children had lead poisoning.
Jim said he wrote a letter to the EPA in 1994 saying “somebody should investigate this.” The letter now hangs on Jim’s office wall.
“This is why we’ve had the EPA here for the last 25 years, because of that letter,” Jim said. “He never knew the impact the letter had — the incredible impact of the power of one person.”
Festing is the executive director of Anthropocene Alliance, a Florida-based nonprofit. She also manages the group’s Higher Ground project, a flood survivor network in the United States.
Jim said the spring floods in Miami and throughout the Grand Lake watershed make Festing’s appearance relevant to the conference.
Jim said the conference will include a discussion of the relicensure request made by the Grand River Dam Authority to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a 2-foot increase in lake levels.
‘In the Middle’
Jim said the conference’s secondary theme is “Stuck in the middle,” because it will take another 40 years, based upon what officials are saying, to complete the cleanup in the region.
Other topics include lead issues in water and animals, and environmental practices that help the monarch butterfly.
Mike McAteer, EPA project manager for the B.F. Goodrich plant site in Miami, will present a report concerning the recent completion of Phase 1 of the site cleanup. Jim hopes he will also announce information concerning the start of Phase 2.
Others slated to speak include Bob Nairn, Deborah Dodson, Christine Brodsky and Heather LePage, Ted Schulter, Brittany Jordan, Ben Barnes and James Walkingstick.
The event will include free blood-lead testing for children and updates concerning the presence of lead in children.
The event will close with a fish fry, organized by Joe Johnson and the Afton Masonic Lodge No. 76. That event takes place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the NEO Student Union. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children, with proceeds benefiting the LEAD Agency.
Jim hopes people who attend the conference will leave with a sense of how things get better when people speak up.
