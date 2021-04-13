Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a waterway in need of cleanup.
Tar Creek, which runs through Ottawa County, still runs red with acidic water that comes from lead and zinc mines. After more than $300 million in cleanup efforts, it remains one of the nation's most endangered streams, according to a conservation organization.
We'll have more about this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also bring you reports about:
- A pause in the use of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
- About $160,000 in grants from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation is available to area charitable and service groups.
- The 1 Million Cups effort launching Wednesday in Joplin.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
