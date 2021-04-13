0626tarcreek2.jpg

Several Oklahoma agencies are investigating a spill and subsequent fish kill in Tar Creek. The spill apparently occurred Friday after a line rupture at a local farming company, said Jeremy Seiger, director of the agricultural environmental management services division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. Courtesy | Local Environmental Action Demanded

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a waterway in need of cleanup.

Tar Creek, which runs through Ottawa County, still runs red with acidic water that comes from lead and zinc mines. After more than $300 million in cleanup efforts, it remains one of the nation's most endangered streams, according to a conservation organization.

We'll have more about this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also bring you reports about:

  • A pause in the use of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
  • About $160,000 in grants from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation is available to area charitable and service groups.
  • The 1 Million Cups effort launching Wednesday in Joplin.

We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.