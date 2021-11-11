MIAMI, Okla. — The Tar Creek trustees are seeking public comments on a draft Phase 1 Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment, which was written after seeking restoration ideas from the public in 2019.
The document pertains to the Northeastern Oklahoma Mining Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Site, located in the Northeast Oklahoma section of the Tri-State Mining District. That's an area that covers more than 2,500 square miles, including portions of Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma; significant portions of the site were, and continue to be, affected by releases of cadmium, lead, zinc and other hazardous substances.
The document may be viewed at the Bureau of Indian Affairs office at 10 South Treaty Road in Miami or online at fws.gov/Tar Creek draft_Phase I_RPEA. Comments may be submitted by email to TarCreekNRDAR@fws.gov.
The Tar Creek trustees include the U.S. Department of Interior through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cherokee Nation, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Seneca-Cayuga Nation, Wyandotte Nation and the Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and the Environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.