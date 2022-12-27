An interior remodel at Target and an expansion at Owens Corning launched building permits for the 2023 fiscal year in Joplin.
According to building permits filed in November, Target is investing $4.3 million in commercial improvement for its store at 3151 E. Seventh St. Officials with the store and with the retailer's corporate offices did not respond to requests for additional information.
Owens Corning filed a nearly $2.6 million building permit in November for a plant expansion at 1983 State Line Road.
In a statement, spokesperson Todd Romain said the permit is "to expand our packaging capabilities at our Joplin, Missouri, mineral wool manufacturing facility, which will increase the flexibility of our plant to meet customer demand. This project is expected to kick off this coming summer (2023) and to be completed in early 2024, with no impact to customer deliveries during this time."
In all, $10.4 million in building permits was filed in November.
The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the permits reflect only that construction taking place within the city limits of Joplin.
Also in November, four permits were filed for new homes, with a combined value of $960,000, according to city permit information, or an average of nearly $240,000 per home.
For the fiscal year that ended Oct. 31, construction in the city hit $224,548,386, according to city building permit records. That compares to $168.2 million in construction the previous year of Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021.
Total building in Joplin the year prior, which ended Oct. 31, 2020, came to nearly $246 million, also rivaling the construction that took place in 2012 and 2013, when building was taking place after the 2011 tornado. From 2011 through 2013, construction in Joplin topped $200 million each year, as new schools, new homes, new stores, a new hospital and other buildings were erected.
The largest permit last year was $34.5 million by Springfield-based Ross Construction for new apartments from 3301 to 3329 S. Hammons Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.