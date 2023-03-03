One is a transplant to the area, the other is a Joplin native. One worked for a large museum, the other for a hospital system.
But both of Joplin's new park rangers have backgrounds in security and a love for the outdoors. The two rangers have begun their work for the city's parks and recreation department, and are now patrolling Joplin's 24 parks.
"These two are doing a great job," said Paul Bloomberg, director of the city's parks and recreation department. "It's not summer yet, so there hasn't been much interaction yet. But we consider them park ambassadors, and we want them interacting with visitors, letting them know that we are here."
In addition to talking with patrons, the two will be the eyes and ears of the police department, helping to protect against vandalism, property destruction and illegal activity, Bloomberg said.
Kayla Landrum, 26, is a newcomer to the area from Sperry, Oklahoma. Before moving, she worked security at the Phillbrook Museum of Art, a large museum and gardens attraction in Tulsa. Her first job in Joplin was as a mail carrier.
"That was a nice job to help show me my way around Joplin," Landrum said. "When I saw the opening, I applied, and I didn't expect to get the job after my interview. I'm excited about this."
Ethan Yates, 35, was born and raised in Joplin. After serving five years in the U.S. Navy, he earned a criminal justice degree from MSSU and has worked security for Via Christi Hospital, and as a security consultant for medical marijuana dispensaries.
"I have been in these parks my whole life, and I love them," Yates said. "I have two special needs kids, so we use them all the time, and seeing more people being able to use them makes me happy."
The two will have a long list of responsibilities. As they patrol parks, they will be tasked with prevention of vandalism and other municipal ordinances, as well as calling the police to handle any dangerous situations, and locking gates and restrooms.
The biggest part of the job will be talking with people, whether it's working with a homeless person or handling complaints. Already the rangers have had plenty of conversations on their routes.
"We like to get out, walk around and talk to people, get to know them," Landrum said. "They usually have something to tell us. Like, at the skate park, the people who use it have lots of ideas for it."
Yates said the two have learned that the bigger parks require more attention.
"A couple of them are just small plots of land, and a few are in very good communities, where once or twice a week might be enough," Yates said. "At bigger parks, we may need to get there two or three times a day."
The program is based off an unarmed model used in Dallas, Texas, Bloomberg said. The positions were developed as part of a goal for money generated from a recently passed use tax.
In community discussions and surveys, participants said they place a high priority on increasing supervision at the parks for safety. And ever since the pandemic, the department has noted increased usage of parks.
City Council members barely approved the creation of the positions, however, expressing their concern with sending unarmed rangers for a job that involves the reduction of crime and increasing safety.
"Unarmed versus armed is a split in the park ranger community, as well," Bloomberg said. "Some have them, some don't. We have relied on Dallas; they have an amazing ranger program, and they are unarmed."
As time goes by, the city will gather data about how effective the rangers are at meeting long-term goals. Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, said the city is also weighing plans for more trails, activities, lighting and other park amenities.
