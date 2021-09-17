NEOSHO, Mo. — On an election night in the early '60s, James P. Tatum received a phone call. As he listened, his daughter, Susan Brown, could tell he was excited.
Noting that the dissemination of election results was much slower then, Brown said that the only way to find out election results as soon as possible was from a phone call.
"Dad was sitting at the table, and there was excitement," Brown said. "You could feel it. (Brother) Jim and I knew something was going on, and we were waiting to see."
Brown said as soon as he got off the phone, he repeated the count of the vote in support of a property tax increase to create and operate Crowder College, and that the issue was the highest vote recipient in that election.
Brown was one of several speakers who shared memories of Tatum on Friday during a celebration of his life in the Elsie Plaster Community Center, on the campus of the college he helped create.
The program featured Tatum's dedication to the college, from its beginning in 1963 to his retirement just a few years ago — and beyond. Tatum died Dec. 8 at 95.
About 150 people attended the program, delayed because of the pandemic. President Glenn Coltharp said this marked the first chance the college community got to truly celebrate Tatum's life with his family.
"Crowder would not be here if it wasn't for Mr. Tatum," Coltharp said. "We're very proud of what he created, the vision he set and what he taught us. The vision he established is still with us."
Andy Wood, chairman of the college's board of trustees, spoke during the program about how Tatum was excited to build the college, and even more excited to develop it. Talk of the college continued to enervate Tatum during his final days as he dealt with health issues, Wood said.
"We'd talk, and his voice would be a bit weak," Wood said. "But then we'd talk about Crowder, and his voice would get stronger. ... If Tatum was a fire for Crowder, then Crowder was also a fire for him."
Crowder now serves about 5,000 students annually. It has six locations and serves nine counties, offering more than 80 degrees and certificates. But Tatum's influence was felt far beyond campus, said Kent Farnsworth, a retired president of the school.
During the program, Farnsworth spoke about Tatum's work with national community college groups in the midst of a national movement to develop them, train their board members and assist with presidential searches.
"If you brought together the luminaries, movers and shakers from the community college movement and ask them to list their 10 most influential people, his name would be on most of those lists," Farnsworth said. "He saw that this invention could do the same thing for the country that it did for the county. ... Few people have done more to shape community colleges than him."
Don Frick, an author and consultant, wrote a biography about former AT&T executive Robert Greenleaf, who developed the philosophy of servant leadership, a management style that Tatum adopted. Frick said Tatum and Greenleaf were of a single mind about the subject.
Frick said Tatum called Greenleaf after reading about the subject in 1970.
"They had about an hour and a half conversation, and Tatum told Greenleaf about a couple of areas that he didn't like," Frick said. "That made Greenleaf admire Jim, because he was authentic."
Frick said Tatum worked on the board for the Center for Servant Leadership at Greenleaf's request, and eventually led it. Tatum's work helped expand Greenleaf's writings and make them available to the public.
