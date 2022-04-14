Residents who still need to file their taxes have a bit of a reprieve this year.
The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns, which is normally April 15, is extended to Monday, April 18, this year for most taxpayers, including those in the Four-State Area.
By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do, according to the IRS. The Emancipation Day holiday falls on April 15 in the District of Columbia this year, thereby pushing the tax filing deadline back to the next business day, which is Monday.
Filing accurate returns is more important this year, IRS officials say, especially for people who received advance child tax credit payments or economic impact payments (American Rescue Plan stimulus payments) in 2021. Those individuals will need the amounts of these payments when preparing their tax return; the amounts can be checked on IRS.gov.
"There are important steps people can take to ensure they avoid processing delays and get their tax refund as quickly as possible," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "We urge people to carefully review their taxes for accuracy before filing. They should file electronically with direct deposit if at all possible; filing a paper tax return this year means an extended refund delay."
Like last year, there will be individuals filing tax returns who, even though they are not required to file, need to file a 2021 return to claim a recovery rebate credit to receive the tax credit from the 2021 stimulus payments or reconcile advance payments of the child tax credit, the IRS said.
For most taxpayers who file a tax return with no issues, they will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit, the IRS said. Last year's average tax refund was more than $2,800.
Anyone still waiting on their 2020 return to be fully processed can go ahead and file their 2021 tax returns, the IRS said.
Details: irs.gov.
