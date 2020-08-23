A small increase in Joplin's property tax will be proposed at Monday's special meeting of the Joplin City Council.
The total levy would be 43.51 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 0.09 from 43.42 cents last year.
The levy includes tax rates for the city of Joplin and for the Joplin Public Library. The city rate would be 18.06 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the library rate would remain at 25.45 cents.
That would mean an increase in the tax bill of a $100,000 house of 17 cents, according to Leslie Haase, the city's finance director. The tax bill would be $82.67, up from $82.50.
The main factor in determining the levy rate is that the calculation to determine the rate uses the consumer price index as a multiplier. That rate is 2.3%, and the calculation is done by the state auditor, Haase said.
The tax is expected to provide about $1.18 million for the city and about $1.47 million for the library.
Preliminary assessed valuations for 2020 have increased in Jasper County by about $60 million, going from approximately $460 million to $520 million.
Haase said the increased assessed valuation also is due to new construction and the closeout of the Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Finance District.
"By closing the Recovery TIF, all of that (property value) came on as new construction," Haase said.
Joplin's property tax levy is designated to go to the parks and recreation fund, the health and welfare fund, and to the solid waste fund.
In Newton County, the increase in the county's assessed value is less than $85,000, going from $157.9 million to $158 million.
County Assessor Cheryle Perkins said the loss of Sandstone Gardens in November to fire took about $549,000 in assessed value of commercial property off the county's tax roles. She said that loss offset much of the county's new construction value for the year. The appraised value of the business was about $2.3 million, Perkins said.
Property south of 32nd Street in the Newton County portion of Joplin is within the Neosho-Newton County Library District, and the taxes go to that library.
In other business, the results of the Joplin transit study will be disclosed.
A study of Joplin's public transportation system was conducted last year and generally residents said they liked the services provided by the Sunshine Lamp Trolley and Metro Paratransit Service. The study proposes short-term and long-term changes intended to provide faster trips for passengers, more destinations and improved hours of service.
Time, place
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
