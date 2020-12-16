A committee of volunteers that reviews and reports on the city of Joplin's collection and spending of special sales tax funds states that Proposition B proceeds are being allocated properly.
Proposition B is a half-cent sales tax voters approved last year. It is designated to close out the city's underfunded Police and Firemen's Pension Fund.
The Capital Improvements Oversight Committee makes public reports twice a year on the city's use of sales tax funds for capital improvements, public safety, parks and stormwater projects, and now the pension fund sales tax.
"Collections have been paid to the closed pension plan or reserved in compliance with the ballot language," the oversight committee chairman, Morris Glaze, reported at a Dec. 7 meeting of the City Council.
The tax is expected to generate about $6 million a year to fully fund the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund so that it can be closed out when all existing beneficiaries have received their payments. The sales tax is to expire in 12 years or as soon as the funded level of the pension plan reaches 120%. Funding is to go over the 100% mark to account for any downturns in the value of the plan's assets.
Public safety workers hired in 2009 or later can move to a statewide retirement fund, and the sales tax also will cover the transfer expenses for those workers.
The city had been paying about $3 million from the general fund into the pension plan in recent years to try to shore it up, but the funded ratio of the plan was not climbing enough to reverse the insolvency.
With Prop B funds replacing that contribution, the city funded a 9% pay increase to all city employees this year, amounting to about $1.1 million.
The City Council in March assigned the committee to oversee the sales tax ahead of the April 1 start date for its collection.
The half-cent increase raised the municipal sales tax rate from 2.625 cents to 3.125 cents. The increase generally will make the total sales tax rate 8.575 cents on the Jasper County side of the city, and 8.475 cents on the Newton County side, which is south of 32nd Street. But in special taxing districts, such as the community improvement district for Northpark Mall, the total sales tax is higher by up to 1 cent.
In the oversight committee's semiannual report, Glaze said the board supports asking voters next year to renew the city's quarter-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater projects.
"We feel like staff and the city have done a good job spending those dollars for projects, mostly infrastructure and also projects concerning the parks system," Glaze told the council. "We support that renewal wholeheartedly."
The committee reviewed the projects that had been done with the parks and stormwater tax.
"We found projects under phase 1 of parks and stormwater had been completed as promised," Glaze said. "Phase 2 projects are in progress as set forth by the voters."
In regard to spending of the three-eights-cent capital improvements sales tax, Glaze said the committee found that all projects have been accomplished except traffic signal upgrades at Fourth Street and Murphy Boulevard, and those are to be completed yet this year.
Projects that were tied to the half-cent public safety sales tax when it was last renewed are all capital projects that have been completed except the construction of a seventh fire station planned for the east side of the city near the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
The part of the tax that is to cover operational costs for the projects have all been provided except staffing of the new fire station staffing and the installation of more streetlights in some neighborhoods.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked if the fire engine for the new station is included in the public safety sales tax funding.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said it is included. He said the plan is to get the architectural drawings ready next year for the station and build it in 2022. Specifications for a fire engine for the station will be developed next year to bid it out. Hiring staff for the station is planned for 2022 with the station to open in 2023, the chief said.
The oversight committee also has spent several months reviewing reports from the city and Liberty Utilities on determining how many streetlights have been installed pursuant to the requirements of the public safety sales tax. When the tax was first enacted, one of the priorities was to be the installation of more streetlights because the Joplin Police Department believed that dimly lighted neighborhoods contributed to the crime rate.
"There is a little bit of a controversy on the streetlights," Glaze said. "I was appointed to kind of find the answers to those shortfalls."
He told the council that from driving around the city and talking to residents, it is apparent there is a lack of streetlights in several areas. He noted some on East 32nd Street and in The Highlands subdivision off of south Range Line Road. He said there are no streetlights in the latter neighborhood.
Additionally, the neighborhoods of Cedar Ridge, Wildwood Ranch and Silver Creek do not have many lights.
Some neighborhoods in northeast Joplin do not have enough streetlights or those that are in place are obscured by trees, Glaze reported.
He told the council that City Manager Nick Edwards' report on his recent listening tour contained 36 comments about the city lacking streetlights.
Glaze also reported that the new bridge over Shoal Creek has no lighting and that neighbors said residents miss the bridge approach on the south side and pass it by. The committee recommends the installation of lights on each end of the bridge.
