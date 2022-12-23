Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&