A report on taxes compiled by a Missouri free market think tank concludes that Joplin has a “relatively high” per-resident rate among the state’s 20 largest cities.
The bulk of the revenue is generated by sales taxes, which the Show-Me Institute report says is a volatile source of revenue that is “prone to dramatic swings,” especially in a recession when buying diminishes.
While Joplin is the 13th most populated city studied, it ranked sixth out of the 20 for the highest sales tax collections per resident.
“Voters have a say and obviously the people of Joplin are choosing a high sales tax rate and a low rate of property tax,” said David Stokes, the institute’s director. “It’s the voters' choice, but in the long run it would be healthy to depend more on a more stable property tax.”
That echoes the position that City Manager Nick Edwards presented twice to voters, who were asked last year to approve property taxes first to revamp and expand Memorial Hall, and later in Proposition Public Safety to fund increased pay scales for police officers and firefighters. Both issues failed at the polls.
In regard to the tax report, Edwards said it contains a lot of good data.
“There’s a lot of work that’s been done and it provides a lot of information to the public about different taxes and the way cities are funded,” Edwards said.
“The difficulty comes when you start comparing communities because it’s difficult to compare apples to apples the taxes that residents pay. You have to start thinking about the specifics of them, at least here where we’re a regional hub,” Edwards said.”Citizens from other communities are also paying that tax. The sales taxes actually spread out across a wider base, so it looks artificially elevated when you do the comparisons,” he said.
Joplin’s city sales tax rate is 3.125%. When added to the Missouri sales tax rate of 4.23% and the Jasper County sales tax rate of 1.38%, the total becomes 8.725%. South of 32nd Street where the city lies in Newton County and that county’s sales tax is higher, the total rate is 8.975%.
The city also has six special taxing districts where 1-cent in additional sales taxes are collected by property developers. Those are transportation development districts at 1717 Market Place, where added sales tax money is paying for street projects and the rate is 8.850%.
In community improvement districts for rehabilitation projects at Northpark Mall and North Point shopping center at 510 Range Line, the total rate is 9.725%.
On the Newton County side, community improvement districts collect a cent for developers to go toward extraordinary costs for constructing streets and other infrastructure for their properties. That pushes the total tax rate to 9.975%. Those are in the Highway 166 district, Hope Valley district, and the 32nd Street Place district.
“I think it’s well established that Joplin is primarily funded through sales tax, and I can’t disagree with any of the numbers they’ve presented but it becomes difficult when you try to compare communities,” Edwards said.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said the report’s authors acknowledge that in the report. “What I do like about this is that it talks about the services provided. As I went through the report, if you look at the cities like Florissant, where there are services reported there are ‘noes’ checked all the way across the list.
“What I noticed is the higher you are on the list, the more services that are provided,” Haase said.
The report, and Stokes, say taxpayers get more services in Joplin than in some cities, such as a fire department rather than a fire district and subscription fire service. Joplin also has its a health department which provides health information, vaccines and children’s immunizations, WIC nutritional services and other programs for women and children.
While the city does not operate water or electric utilities, it provides a sewer system and has an airport with commercial flights. The report does not credit Joplin for having a city-supported museum or public transportation services. Stokes said that is because Joplin’s transit system does not offer as much service as bus systems in Kansas City and St. Louis.
“Our secondary point for Joplin is the tax abatement numbers,” Stokes said. “We are very much opponents of TIF (tax increment financing) and subsidies.”
The report states that the amount of taxes abated in the year 2020, when the data was collected, is equivalent to 0.05% of the of the total taxes collected that year.
“This is low compared to the other cities, but it’s generally not great practice to give some businesses or individuals a tax break while others pay their fair share,” the report states.
Haase said that in Joplin’s case the TIF’s and tax breaks that have been allowed have paid dividends with long-term returns on investments along with providing jobs and retail opportunities the city would not have had otherwise.
Stokes said that by having a more broad tax base, the institute believes that keeps taxes as low as possible.
But having examined Joplin’s audit report and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2020, “Joplin’s overall financial health is good,” Stokes said.
