Play Day

Dixon Loggains crawls under an arch during the Carthage Parents as Teachers Play Day on Tuesday at the Sixth Grade Center gymnasium.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we turned to the teachers of tomorrow.

Almost 20 students of Carthage Technical Center, who aim to become potential educators, got hands-on training in early childhood education by partnering with Parents as Teachers. The groups hosted a play day Tuesday to celebrate Christmas. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A Carthage couple sentenced for embezzlement from convenience stores. 
  • A major shift in travel habits at Joplin Regional Airport. 
  • Alterations to commencement ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.