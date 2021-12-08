Today in the Globe newsroom we turned to the teachers of tomorrow.
Almost 20 students of Carthage Technical Center, who aim to become potential educators, got hands-on training in early childhood education by partnering with Parents as Teachers. The groups hosted a play day Tuesday to celebrate Christmas.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A Carthage couple sentenced for embezzlement from convenience stores.
- A major shift in travel habits at Joplin Regional Airport.
- Alterations to commencement ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
