Today in the Globe newsroom we continued looking into how coronavirus vaccines will be distributed across the region.
Leadership members of the state's interagency COVID-19 vaccine planning team met today to discuss implementation and distribution strategies. At the same time, the state authorized retired health care workers to administer those vaccines.
We'll have more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, and on our website at joplinglobe.com. That's where you'll also find updates about these reports:
A look at how area nursing homes are dealing with vaccinating residents and staff.
Work will begin on designing a future transfer station for the Sunshine Lamp Trolley system.
The weather this weekend should make the Pittsburg Polar Plunge fundraiser exactly as chilling as it sounds, if not more.
We hope your evening is a relaxing one, and we'll see you tomorrow.
