Architectural probing of two of the historically significant houses in the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods project has brought jarring discoveries that challenged but did not stop the team working to bring the mansions back to their former glory.
Preservation director and curator Brad Belk and preservation architect Michael Englebert Griffin recently addressed the work on the project for those who attended the annual meeting of the Historic Murphysburg Preservation, Joplin's first historic residential district and where the houses in the project are located.
Belk commended the work of residents who accomplished the groundwork to establish the historic district and put many of its structures on the National Register of Historic Places.
Those include the three houses, or mansions of their day, that are being restored to become house museums to demonstrate Victorian life in Joplin and the stories of its early day business and civic leaders. It is the project of a family trust involving David and Debra Humphreys. He is the president and CEO of Joplin-based TAMKO Building Products, which is one of the nation's largest residential roofing manufacturers.
Belk said the museum project team that includes Griffin and leading preservation contractors and craftsmen from the Midwest have faced numerous challenges in renovating the 1890s structures.
"We have had some unbelievable problems and issues, but getting the team together, we always have an answer," Belk said.
Many problems
Most notable is the extent of decay and damage uncovered at the most intricate of the homes, the Schifferdecker house, 422 S. Sergeant Ave. The neighboring home of Schifferdecker business partner and best friend Edward Zelleken as well as the Alfred Harrison Rogers home across the street are also part of the project, though work has not begun yet on the Rogers house.
The Schifferdecker house survived a 1991 fire that killed its two owners, and although a subsequent owner, Joy Williams, bought and repaired the house to sustain it, there is still damage from that incident.
Its architecture was personal to Charles Schifferdecker, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Germany. Built in the style of castles along the Rhine River, the house has a distinctive corner tower or turret that was affected by the fire.
Griffin said the tower above the second floor has been his most recent worry with the project.
"It's a fun house on the inside," he said. "You imagine that in the fire, it's just a chimney, and the structure is just toast. You can just break through it (the charred brick) with your pinkie finger. It's in bad shape."
He showed a photograph of the charred brick in the tower.
"You can imagine how hot that got," Griffin said. "It's almost like you've got something in the microwave and cooking it 20 more minutes than it needs to be cooked. ... When you're in there, it really feels like it is going to collapse in on you."
Some damage that still existed came from the water used to put out the fire. Heavily damaged by fire and water were the plaster walls and, more seriously, the floor joists that hook into the exterior masonry walls as part of the structure.
"We never knew the extent of the fire, but now we do," Belk said. "It's an incredible story."
'Constant maintenance'
Griffin said he was hired to restore the exterior, but discovery of problems such as the charred tower and numerous other structural issues both inside and out have swollen the scope of the needed repairs from the roof to the basement. Now in its third year, the project will well exceed his initial estimate of the time needed to fix the houses, Griffin said.
Observers may notice a green substance on the exterior brick. Griffin said the brick walls were originally built to breathe, but over the years that function was impaired by erosion and repairs. Now the brick is leaching years of chemicals and pollution it absorbed from the environment. The leaching will eventually resolve itself, the architect said.
Belk said the magnitude of the project has been huge. Because of the problems that have been fixed, it could be that workshops on how to repair common problems with historic houses could be offered at the museums, Belk said.
Williams, the former owner, said she "can attest to the constant maintenance" required at the home over the years. There were repeated problems with basement flooding and water seepage that existed even before she owned the house that have now been resolved.
"It's amazing how much work you've done. I'm so appreciative," she said. "The fact that you're taking the time and the expense, the incredible expense — it will be here for a thousand years now."
