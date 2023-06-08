A Lego rendition of the historic Olivia Apartments building with firefighters working to put out a glowing on the roof walked away Thursday night with the People’s Choice Award at the finale of the Landmark Builds Iconic Joplin competition.
The efforts of all six young teams that participated in bringing local landmarks to life in miniature were celebrated because of the creativity and skills they showed to complete their works. It was a STEM contest where the assignment combined the applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics with design, innovation, architecture and local history.
Teams spent six months working on the creations. The event is part of the celebration of Joplin’s 150th birthday this year.
In addition to the Olivia building, which is now being restored after years of neglect and vacancy capped by a fire that heavily damaged one of Joplin’s earliest examples of luxury living, the students recreated the Bonnie and Clyde hideout, Crystal Cave, the current Joplin Public Library building, Grand Falls and Union Depot.
There was excitement and hearty applause as a crowd gathered to see which teams captured awards for the best builds as judged by three experts and a public vote for People’s Choice.
The creativity award for most innovative design was presented to the team that built “Grand Falls,” which used lights to simulate moving water in the falls, the largest continuously flowing falls in Missouri.
The technical award for best use of Legos to create a landmark was won by a team that created “Crystal Cave.”
The storytelling award went to the team that built the “Bonnie and Clyde Hideout.”
The Iconic Joplin event was hosted by Landmark Builds, an event put together by Joplin entrepreneur Lisa Nelson. She recruited students to use their creative potential by building adaptions of local landmarks from Lego bricks. Landmark Builds combines learning based in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with design, innovation, architecture and local history.
Lantry Davidson, 13, a Carl Junction student, who is one of the team members that created the Crystal Cave entry, said they used photographs and old maps at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, and that the key to building the project was research.
The cave was located at the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Gray Avenue. Though many wish they could have toured the cave in its heyday as an attraction, it is no longer accessible. “It’s flooded,” Davidson said. “It’s unsafe to get into.” It was closed in about 1930, and its entrance was sealed in 1932.
Davidson’s advice to others who might have a chance to participate in a Lego competition should “listen to all your teammates because if you don’t listen, it won’t turn out as good. Everybody’s creativity counts.”
Iconic Joplin had three host organizations, the Creative Learning Alliance, the Joplin History & Mineral Museum and the Joplin Public Library.
Jill Halbach, executive director of the Post Art Library, one of the event sponsors, congratulated the six teams that participated in the event.
Because the nonprofit Post Library housed in the Joplin Public Library specializes in history and history preservation, “This is a very exciting project for us to see come to fruition,” Halbach said. “We’ve enjoyed seeing all the research and time that’s gone into these builds, and we think they all look absolutely amazing.”
