A Joplin teen is facing an array of charges stemming from a police pursuit Friday afternoon and subsequent alleged unlawful entry of a residence and holding of a person at gunpoint.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Virtue D. Hill, 17, was arrested Saturday morning after police were able to identify him as the suspect who eluded them on Friday. Hill has been charged with burglary, kidnapping, assault, three counts of armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest, and is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a police pursuit began shortly after 2 p.m. Friday when an officer attempted to stop a Ford Focus that Hill was driving at 15th Street and Connecticut Avenue for lane violations. He then ran a red light at 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue and rammed another vehicle at Connecticut and 24th Street in an effort to elude police, according to the affidavit.
Hill purportedly abandoned the car at 26th Street and Kansas Avenue and fled on foot. A detective spotted him emerging from a hiding place a short time later and chased him until he jumped in an accomplice's vehicle.
The affidavit states that he got out of that vehicle and ran off again at 20th Street and Kansas Avenue, eventually entering a residence in the 1400 block of East 19th Street through an open garage door. He confronted a male occupant of the residence, producing a handgun and demanding that he allow him to hide from police there.
The affidavit states that he took the occupant's phone and used it to log on to a Facebook account and call someone to come get him. He allegedly would not let the occupant leave while he waited for his ride.
But he did not take the man's phone with him when he left and investigators were able to see that he had logged on to the Facebook account of a user named Virtue Vuitton. A photo of Vuitton on the account was recognized as that of Virtue Hill by a deputy who had dealt with him on a prior occasion, leading to his arrest on Saturday.
