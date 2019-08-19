A 16-year-old Joplin boy was taken into custody in the shooting and wounding of a 28-year-old roommate Saturday morning at a residence on East 11th Street.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers were called to Freeman Hospital West regarding Kyle C. Taylor being brought there by a friend with an injury to his leg. Jimenez said it was soon discovered at the hospital emergency room that Taylor had three gunshot wounds, two to a leg and one to a hand.
He said Taylor was highly intoxicated at the time and initially told hospital staff and police that he could not recall how he had been wounded.
"His story changed a couple of times, but he eventually said he had been shot by a juvenile roommate," Jimenez said.
He said police located the teen and turned him over to the Jasper County juvenile office. The shooting is believed to have taken place at the residence where the boy and the victim both lived in the 2900 block of East 11th Street. Jimenez said the two are believed to have been arguing when the teen shot Taylor.
Police were searching the waters of Shoal Creek on Monday near the low-water bridge on the city's south side in an apparent attempt to find the gun involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.