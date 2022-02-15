Services by the Sunshine Lamp Trolley and Metro Area Paratransit Service will be reduced later this month, but city officials say the action should be temporary.
Morning hours for trolley service will be rolled back from a 7 a.m. start to 9 a.m. each weekday starting Monday, Feb. 28. The current schedule provides service starting at 7 a.m. each weekday except Wednesday, when it is 9 a.m. Rides will still be available until 6 p.m., the current shutdown time.
MAPS service will be cut from five buses to four. Rides on MAPS start at 6 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. weekdays. That schedule will continue.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, said Tuesday the cutbacks are related to the driver shortage the city cited last month.
"But we do have a couple of drivers in training, so this is temporary," Hertzberg said. "Once these individuals come out of the training, then we would return to regular service."
Hertzberg could not say when that would happen. He said prospective drivers progress at their own pace in the training program and licensing process.
City officials held a public session Jan. 27 to talk to residents about possible contingency plans and get input on preferences.
At that meeting, Hertzberg said, "this is all about getting public comments so we can prioritize what will have the least impact (on riders under those situations)."
He also said that MAPS drivers are easier to find because those positions require only a chauffer’s license, not a commercial driver’s license that is required for the trolley buses.
The trolley serves Joplin with designated stops on three routes. Each route takes about an hour to complete. Riders can also schedule a place to be picked up or dropped off within three-quarters of a mile of designated stop by calling the trolley office at 417-626-8609.
MAPS provides curb-to-curb service that must be scheduled in advance by calling the MAPS office at 417-626-8607. Service is provided in Joplin, Carterville, Webb City, Duenweg and Oronogo.
