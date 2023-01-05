PITTSBURG, Kan. — The intersection of East Cleveland Avenue and South Broadway has been temporarily converted into a three-way stop after a crash earlier today damaged a traffic signal there.
Crews are working to restore the signal lights, according to a spokesperson for the city. Motorists should use extreme caution when traveling in the area, and be aware of crews in the work zone, the spokesperson said.
Details: 620-240-5126.
