Missourians are no strangers to severe storms, flooding and deadly tornadoes, but emergency officials are hoping their advice to be weather-ready doesn’t fall on deaf ears.
The National Weather Service, in conjunction with federal and state emergency management agencies, recently promoted safety tips as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The initiative is held every spring to spread awareness of potentially life-threatening weather and how to stay safe.
“We want to make sure that everyone is prepared,” said Gene Hatch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield. “We’ve had plenty of snow this year, and you’re still thinking about that. We just want people to remember that spring’s around the corner.”
The first day of spring will be Saturday, March 20. Southwest Missouri’s severe weather season usually begins in late March or early April and lasts through June, according to the National Weather Service.
But springlike weather can happen at any time of the year; most recently, tornado warnings were issued across the region on Jan. 30 as thunderstorms with radar-indicated rotation moved through the area.
The most well-known tornado in this area, the EF5 tornado that killed 161 people on May 22, 2011, had wind speeds greater than 200 mph and was three-quarters of a mile wide. It’s the deadliest tornado on record since modern tornado statistics began in 1950, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
And that’s why experts are urging caution as spring approaches. The peak time for severe thunderstorms and other sorts of weather watches and warnings is beginning now, said Keith Stammer, Joplin-Jasper County emergency management director.
“I was rather surprised about the number of people who didn’t know we were under a tornado watch on May 22, 2011,” Stammer said. “We went under a tornado watch at about 1:30 p.m. Nothing happened for four hours after that, but there were a large number of people who had no idea. Not everyone pays attention to weather, and it’s one of the things we really encourage everyone to do.”
In 2019, the NWS in Springfield issued 115 tornado warnings within its 37-county area, which includes the far corner of Southeast Kansas as well as south-central and Southwest Missouri. It was enough activity to earn this area a spot among the top three in number or warning issued out of more than 120 weather stations around the country.
The Springfield station also issued 122 flash flood warnings and 382 severe thunderstorm warnings that year.
Preparation is key to keeping calm during inclement weather, said Stammer, who suggests making an emergency kit, an evacuation plan and a habit of checking the daily forecast.
For those who already have safe rooms, now is a good time to clean them out, restock food or supplies and check cellphone signal strength inside.
“It’s important to remember that from the time we have a tornado warning to when we actually have a touchdown, we’re averaging 10 minutes,” Stammer said. “That’s not very much time to go to a shelter. The best thing you can do, more times than not, is shelter in place.”
More about severe weather
Tornadoes have occurred in every month of the year in Southwest Missouri. There were 21 tornadoes recorded in the state last year, compared with 65 tornadoes in 2019, according to Hatch.
Missouri held its statewide tornado drills at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the NWS sent out a warning message to cellphone users. Joplin was one of the many cities to participate, and it tested its 33 storm sirens. The minimum wind speeds it takes to trigger a siren is about 75 mph.
“More people are killed by tornadoes at night than any other time of the day,” Stammer said. “This is why you need a NOAA weather radio, which is about $30. It can be set up to what county you want watches and warnings (for). Those things have saved a lot of people’s lives over the years.”
Kyrstyn Alumbaugh, of Webb City, had an above-ground storm shelter installed last week in her garage by Midwest Storm Shelters, of Neosho.
Alumbaugh said it was worth the money to know that she’s keeping her family safe.
“We got it because we have a 3-year-old son, and we don’t want to have to rush to my mom’s house or my in-laws’ house to get to a place where it’s safe,” she said. “My mom does have a shelter as well, but we wanted something that we could go right into and not worry about going into the storm itself.”
Thunderstorms are another springtime danger.
At any given moment, there are 1,800 thunderstorms in progress somewhere on Earth, which is about 16 million storms annually, according to the NWS.
Hatch said a person doesn’t have to be underneath a thunderstorm in order to be struck by lightning, one of the deadliest risks of storms.
“You can have a thunderstorm miles away, and the lightning will come out of the top of the storm and can strike up to 20 miles away,” he said. “It could be blue skies over the top of you, and you can get struck by lightning.”
Severe thunderstorms also can produce hail the size of softballs and strong straight-line winds in excess of 100 mph, which can do just as much damage as a tornado, Hatch said.
But flooding kills more people annually than any other type of weather event, according to local officials.
Jasper County primarily experiences flooding at low-level crossings.
As a basic rule of thumb: If a road is covered in water, don’t take a chance. The common saying is, “Turn around, don’t drown,” Stammer said, as rushing water can easily wash away roads, vehicles and people.
“Six inches of running water is sufficient to sweep you (an adult) off your feet,” he said. “Two feet of water is sufficient to float a car. All you need to do is break contact between the tire tread and the crossing, and you’re swept down the river.”
