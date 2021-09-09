Here at the Globe, we have for quite some time been covering efforts to revitalize the former Washington Education Center on Second Street in Joplin.
Now known as the Washington Family Hope Center, it offers housing, child care and job preparation to help struggling mothers get back on their feet. Operated by Watered Gardens, it opened June 1 of last year.
The first floor of the old school has been renovated to provide six family units with 30 beds, a commercial kitchen, a full laundry room, a dining room and commons area, a day care center, a classroom area, and an indoor playground.
Hear from some of the center's first tenants in a story from Kimberly Barker at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A roundup of public 9/11 remembrance events that you can attend on Saturday.
- Previews of our area's Friday night football games.
- Details of the latest pandemic-related scam to hit the region.
See you all here again tomorrow.
