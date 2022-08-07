CARTHAGE, Mo. — Crowds were smaller than usual, but the spirit and faith were strong as ever at Marian Days.
Tens of thousands of people from across the country and around the world defied near triple-digit temperatures to join one of the largest religious pilgrimages in North America, and the first Marian Days held since the pandemic, which caused its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
“It’s too hot. I just sit and watch everybody go back and forth,” said Howie Nguyen, of Kansas City, as he leaned against a utility pole among the hundreds of tents in the Stations of the Cross Park across Fairview Avenue from the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer campus in Carthage.
“But it is nice to be back,” he added. “We are Catholic, so I have to have something to believe in, and I believe in God. That’s why everyone gets together here every year. Everyone was sad when it as canceled, but it is what it is. For me, I missed (it).”
Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins, a veteran of Marian Days going back to 1982, said crowds were smaller than in past years, at least Thursday and Friday, but rebounded Saturday.
“Starting about noon on Saturday, the traffic really picked up,” Hawkins said. “To me, it’s beginning to look more like a traditional Marian Days, even though I know the numbers are still lower than in years past. But to the average person, if you came out here to look around you would think there is a very large crowd, and there is. There are at least 30,000 to 40,000 people here, if not 50,000. That’s just a guess.”
By comparison, the 40th Marian Days celebration in 2017 had an estimated attendance of more than 100,000 people.
The event creates a city within a city, with restaurants and shops to the east of the main campus building and special electrical and water service provided by Carthage Water & Electric Plant.
Hawkins said people attending the event told him there were a few reasons for the lighter attendance.
“So many families were uncertain as to whether Marian Days was going to take place or not, so they took a vacation and a lot of them actually went back to Vietnam,” Hawkins said. “So now that Marian Days seems like it’s going to be an annual event again, we have been told to expect a much larger crowd next year. There are other reasons — the price of gas, maybe a little bit of COVID fears, but we’re told next year might be a really big year.”
Procession
Saturday was the day for the solemn procession of the statue of Our Lady of Fátima and the last full day of the event.
The procession started at the front of the main building on the campus and traveled north on Grand to Centennial Avenue, then west on Centennial one block to Main Street, then south to Fairview Avenue and back to the campus. Thousands of people walk the route representing their home churches from as far away as California and the East Coast.
At the end of the processional are two floats, one honoring the 117 martyrs of the Vietnamese Catholic Church and the second carrying the statue of Our Lady of Fátima.
Maria Nguyen, of Oklahoma City, said the event was a chance to walk with God and family.
“The processional gives us a chance to pray the rosary and gives us a chance to sing different hymns, and it makes you feel good,” she said. “Our family is all here, so we just want to come with all the other Vietnamese people just to praise God.”
Her husband, Anthony Nguyen, said they come to Marian Days every chance they get, and they missed it the last two years.
“It was like something was missing,” Anthony Nguyen said. “We kind of look forward to it every year, to come and praise God. A lot of times we don’t have the time or the chance at home, so this gives us the opportunity to be together as a family to pray.”
The Saturday procession was followed by the lighting of two long firecracker strings, the release of hundreds of helium balloons carrying the colors of the flag of South Vietnam before the fall of Saigon in 1975, and a Mass; on Sunday, there was a closing Mass.
