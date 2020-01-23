Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.