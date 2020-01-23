One of the general seats for Joplin City Council to be filled in the April election will be a two-year seat rather than four years, city officials have determined.
City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer said Thursday that in clarifying a question about council terms for the upcoming election, it was determined that one of three general seats to be filled should be for two years rather than a full, four-year term.
That seat is currently held by Anthony Monteleone. He was appointed in 2018 after Josh Bard had to give up the seat because he did not meet state qualifications to hold public office at the time.
"The city charter states that if something happens and a council person resigns or cannot hold office, the seat is to be filled by appointment until the next general election, and then candidates have to run for election" to serve the remainder of the term, Gollhofer said.
Bard was disqualified from office because he had a felony conviction. Monteleone was appointed to the seat by the council. Though other residents applied for the position, council members who made the appointment said Monteleone ran in the 2018 election and had the next-highest vote count after Bard's.
On Thursday, after verifying that the seat currently held by Monteleone should be listed as a two-year term, the city clerk asked all six candidates who had been certified to run for the three general seats to declare whether they were standing for the four-year or two-year seat.
Bard, who has filed for election after gaining court expungement of the conviction that forced him off in 2018, declared for a four-year seat.
Monteleone declared for the unexpired term, the seat he currently holds. A second candidate, Josh Shackles, also will run for that seat.
In addition to Bard, Christina Williams, Shawna Ackerson and Keenan Cortez declared for the four-year terms.
Cortez currently holds a seat vacated by Jim West, who resigned early last year. That term expires this year, so it does not apply to the charter rule regarding unexpired terms, the clerk said.
In all, there are 11 candidates to be listed on the April ballot.
In addition to the contests for general seats, there are races for the Zone 2 and Zone 3 seats.
Candidates in Zone 2 are Harvey Hutchinson, Jim Scott and Charles Copple. That seat is being vacated by Melodee Colbert-Kean, who decided not to run again.
In Zone 3, incumbent Phil Stinnett is challenged by Steve Urie, a former unsuccessful council candidate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.