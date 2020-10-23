McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County sheriff’s office is partnering with a private Texas laboratory that specializes in "unsolvable" cases in an effort using newer DNA testing technology to solve a 30-year-old case involving the rape and murder of a young woman.
A McDonald County sheriff’s detective had discovered the clothing and shoes she had on, as well as mysterious bindings discovered with the decomposed body in the carport of an abandoned house on Oscar Talley Road, northwest of Pineville.
Investigators believe the victim may have been murdered at or near the location her body was found based on a witness statement that she heard a woman scream in that proximity on Halloween night — about the same time the victim is believed to have died, according to the Doe Network: International Center For Unidentified & Missing Persons.
The body of the woman believed to be 21 to 31 years old was located behind a rural farmhouse on Oscar Talley Road on Dec. 2, 1990, in McDonald County. Autopsy results affirm she had been raped and strangled. Passersby discovered her remains not too far from the road.
“They believed her body had been there for about one to two months before it was found,” said McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall. “She was down to bones and some soft tissue, from what I understand.”
Evidence at the scene showed that the woman had been restrained with six different types of bindings including nylon and lead ropes, a clothesline, a paracord, as well as coaxial and telephone cables. Investigations determined that the paracord was military-grade MIL-C-5040H type II — a rope that was exclusively sold to the military in the 1990s — but without more information, her case went cold, said police.
She was described as having shoulder length, dark auburn hair and was wearing a denim jacket with a white T-shirt and white high-tops. She was anywhere from 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 4 inches tall. Former Detective Lori Howard, who nicknamed her “Grace Doe” in the 2000s, believed it was only by the grace of God that the young woman’s identity would be found.
Until now. With newer capabilities in technology, forensics and genealogy, detectives have an even better chance of solving the case than they had two or three decades ago.
Othram, a Woodlands-based laboratory, uses difficult evidence such as touch DNA, rootless hair and decadesold bones to break down barriers and close previously unsolvable cases. The team can help identify victims, find missing persons and reveal perpetrators of crimes by using techniques and computational algorithms to extract the most value from DNA evidence.
Hall said the department is partnering with Othram to aid in the investigation by using DNA testing and forensic genealogy.
“We’re hoping to get to a point where we can positively identify a family member who put in some similar DNA,” said Hall. “If you look on Othram’s website, they have several cold cases where they’ve identified people because of this new DNA typing. They help with NamUs, the National Association of Missing and Unidentified Persons System.”
Grace Doe is the only unidentified body in McDonald County. Hall said they’ve never given up on the case because it would not only give the family closure but also could potentially lead to a suspect. Investigators have been working leads for years and using process of elimination of other women who match her description to narrow down their search, Hall said.
“I’d like to find out because we still have her remains, and I’d like to find her a final resting place,” said Hall. “I think finding out who she is would help us find who did it. That’s always been the goal, to return her to the family and find out who actually did it, and arrest them if they’re still alive. It’s been that long.”
Grace Doe and her abductor could’ve been from a different area because she had dental work that was not normal for rural McDonald County in the 1990s, leading investigators to believe she was from a bigger city in the Four-State Area, said police.
“It’s interesting because we don’t believe she was from around here,” said Hall. “We’re working with NamUs to help with updated DNA and see if we can find where she came from. She had a lot of dental work compared to what was offered in McDonald County in the 1990s. It was work that would’ve been more from Springfield or Tulsa, a bigger city than Joplin.”
As Oscar Talley Road is located less than a mile from current Interstate 49 (71 Highway at the time), authorities figure that Grace Doe was abducted elsewhere and dumped on the rural dirt road.
Donations
Individuals can donate to help cover the costs of testing for this case. McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said a way to donate will soon be added to Ortham’s website, orthram.com.
The case is logged in NamUs as UP5321. Information: the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.
