The general election is coming up on Nov. 8, and for the first time in more than a decade, Southwest Missouri will have a new congressional representative.
The candidates for the 7th Congressional District are Republican Eric Burlison, Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer and Libertarian Kevin Craig. Incumbent Rep. Billy Long, who has held the seat since 2011, earlier this year ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate.
In this series, we asked the three candidates five questions about issues currently facing the U.S. and the 7th District and will publish their full responses. Question 2 will be published Wednesday, with subsequent questions and answers running daily through Saturday.
What policies would you support to strengthen the economy and tackle rising inflation?
Burlison: Inflation has been hurting us here in Southwest Missouri in more ways than one. We’ve seen our gas prices double and our grocery receipts skyrocket. Because of the Biden administration, inflation will cost the average American household an additional $5,200.
I would support real and effective policies that fix our supply chain crises, like supporting legislation that limits government interference and encourages quickened and automated processes in industries like the transportation and shipping industries.
Radaker Sheafer: We have a very complex economy, so there is no silver bullet solution that will solve all of the problems, but there are many smaller steps we can take to start building a stronger and more resilient economy.
• Supply chains: We have built a massive and complicated global supply chain infrastructure, which is fantastic when it works, but when even a small glitch occurs, it can have ripple effects that take a long time to solve.
One of the most basic economic principles of supply and demand means that when supply is low and demand is high, prices will go up. Corporations want to maximize the efficiency of their supply chains to maximize profits and reduce waste. That makes sense and keeps prices lower for everyone when working properly, but any kink in the process makes us susceptible to delays, drastic price increases and even unsafe situations, like what we saw with the lack of personal protective equipment during the first months of COVID-19.
One solution would be to create incentives for American companies to manufacture in the U.S. with materials sourced from North America. This will shorten supply chains and make them less brittle and reduce the impact of global events on everyday consumers.
• Corporate profits: The point of businesses is to make a profit. There is nothing wrong with that, but some companies may choose to prioritize profits at the detriment of our economy and well-being. I would propose we implement a windfall tax that would allow corporations to be taxed at a slightly higher rate when making enormous record profits in times of crisis or uncertainty.
• Restructure how subsidies and government aid is distributed. When corporations face hardships, the government often steps in to subsidize or provide financial aid to keep the companies afloat. Under the current system, that aid is only attainable by those who already have the wealth and resources to leverage that help.
Many of these corporations, such as airlines or banks, use any profits they make to enrich executives and shareholders, knowing that if they get into financial trouble, the government will bail them out. Often, small, locally owned businesses are much better stewards of the resources they have. Restructuring, streamlining and prioritizing aid for small businesses means less money is needed to have a greater impact.
• Break up monopolies, particularly in the agriculture and meatpacking industries. The consolidation of the meatpacking industry into four corporations is a great example of how prices go up and up for consumers, but the farmers and ranchers keep making less and less. Without enough competition in the industry, they are forced to sell livestock for the low prices the corporations demand because they control the market.
The meatpacking industry and similar agricultural corporations have siphoned the wealth out of our rural communities and made family farming unsustainable while contributing nothing back into our communities but more processed, higher-priced foods.
Craig: Problems with the economy are caused by government. In the long term, government actions to "strengthen the economy" always weaken the economy and lower our standard of living. Legislation to "strengthen the economy" would be unconstitutional.
We could end inflation tomorrow by following the Constitution's requirements concerning money and abolishing the Federal Reserve, putting an end to the rising prices that are caused by the intentional inflation of the money supply by the Federal Reserve.
Since the Constitution was ratified, we have seen an enormous economic experiment:
• During the first 100 years under the Constitution, we lived under nearly perfect laissez-faire capitalism, with a nearly perfect absence of government interference in a free market. America became the most prosperous and admired nation in history.
• During the second 100 years under the Constitution, we saw the rise of "progressive" movements, substituting socialism for capitalism. America's prosperity was transformed into bankruptcy, and admiration into loathing and ridicule.
• Around the world, lives are improved under freedom, and lives are destroyed under socialism. That centurieslong experiment has proven the superiority of capitalism over socialism.
