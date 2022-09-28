In this series, we asked the three 7th Congressional District candidates five questions about issues currently facing the U.S. and the 7th District and will publish their responses. Candidates are Republican Eric Burlison, Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer and Libertarian Kevin Craig. Question 4 will be published Friday, with the final question and answers coming Saturday.
What is your view of climate change? Would you support legislation to address climate change, and why or why not?
Burlison: I believe we should be protecting energy jobs here at home, not sanctioning them. I would support legislation that slashes regulations on utility providers. Radical “green” regulations are driving up our energy costs directly and all other costs indirectly. I will continue to support energy jobs and ensure that we in the 7th have access to reliable and cheap and abundant energy.
Radaker Sheafer: We can see the changes in our climate on a near daily basis. We can debate the causes or whether or not we can have any impact through legislative action, but a better use of our time and resources would be to work across the aisle to implement policy that incentivizes innovation and sustainability in energy and agriculture.
Our current reliance on fossil fuels for a large portion of our energy is not sustainable indefinitely, and aside from the impacts on the climate, it can have real effects on the health of some of our most vulnerable communities and makes all of us more susceptible to the price fluctuations brought on by the global energy market.
I would propose reallocating the money we currently spend on fuel subsidies to spur innovation and research. This would make us competitive against other countries already ahead in the renewable energy sector as well as create new jobs and help achieve more healthy environments and communities.
Craig: Supporting such legislation would be a violation of my oath to support the Constitution.
On balance, I think "global warming" (or the "greenhouse effect") would be a good thing. Plants love CO2. A warmer planet is a greener planet, and that would be good for human beings, too.
Even if that's true, Congress has no constitutional authority to try to generate extra CO2 in an attempt to create global warming.
Many climatologists ("climate deniers") dispute the claim (by "climate alarmists") that recent global warming has resulted in more hurricanes, fires, droughts and floods, etc. Many economists believe that the best way to fight bad weather is to develop the wealth necessary to build more air conditioners and sturdier buildings.
I have never seen a policy proposal (e.g., the Green New Deal) that would actually lower global temperature to any significant degree, and not result in the deaths of hundreds of millions of human beings and throw a greater number of human beings into crushing poverty.
Most professional "environmental activists" believe human beings are a cancer on the planet and that the planet would be better off if hundreds of millions or even billions of human beings were exterminated. Should we trust that their policy proposals would actually be good for human beings?
Most politicians who support climate change policies don't live like they care about the environment; they just want to exercise political power and remake the entire world economy.
