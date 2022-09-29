About the candidates

• Eric Burlison, of Battlefield, represented the 133rd District in the Missouri House from 2009 to 2016. He was elected in 2018 to represent the 20th District in the Missouri Senate.

• Kristen Radaker Sheafer, of Joplin, is the owner of Frosted Cakerie in downtown Joplin.

• Kevin Craig is the founder and editor of Vine & Fig Tree, a nonprofit educational ministry based in Powersite.