In this series, we asked the three 7th Congressional District candidates five questions about issues currently facing the U.S. and the 7th District and will publish their responses. Candidates are Republican Eric Burlison, Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer and Libertarian Kevin Craig.
President Joe Biden recently announced plans to forgive at least $10,000 in federal student loans. Do you support that plan? Why or why not? Have you taken any sort of federal aid in the past five years?
Burlison: As a student at Missouri State, I worked several jobs to make sure I would be able to graduate debt free. I think it is unfair to pass debt on to someone else for another’s inability to repay their loan. This country is founded on hard work, accountability and ingenuity, and we should not be enabling individuals by this debt transfer plan that limits them from experiencing the fruits that hard work has to offer in this country.
Radaker Sheafer: As with many of our current political debates, there are some good things and some serious problems with this plan. Before implementing sweeping loan forgiveness, we need to first address the cost of college or we are only providing a temporary solution to a long-running problem. I would have liked to see the plan be more targeted to those who are most in need as well as meaningful legislation ending many of the predatory lending practices we’ve seen.
I do have student loans, so this plan would benefit me personally, but I firmly believe as an elected official, my job would be to work for the benefit of the people of Southwest Missouri, not myself. My priority would be to keep future generations from taking on such financial burdens for their education and providing loan forgiveness or other programs that would lighten the burden for those who truly need it.
My small business did receive federal aid during the pandemic. My business primarily provides cakes and desserts for large events, which became nonexistent during the first year or more of the COVID-19 pandemic. I employ six people, including myself, so I was able to qualify for around $11,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program loans and another roughly $10,000 in a Small Business Administration loan. I was able to use that money to keep my employees and continue to grow the business.
Craig: I admit I’m not 100% sure how this program works. I’m not sure which loans are being forgiven, or whether money is actually changing hands. If I loaned $10K to someone for college and the government is now saying I won’t be paid back, I’m being cheated.
If I loaned $10K to someone for college and the government is taking $10K from my neighbor and giving it to the student-debtor to pay back my loan to the student, then my neighbor is being cheated.
If the government created $10K out of thin air and loaned it to students, and the government is now “forgiving” that loan and students are now off the hook, I don’t have a problem with the program except for the “moral hazard” it creates. Government should not have loaned the money in the first place.
In fact, perhaps the government should cancel all the loans it made with “funny money” created by the Federal Reserve.
The consequences, or “moral hazard”:
• The program is unconstitutional. The federal government has no more authority over education and student loans than it does over alcohol. This just perpetuates disregard for the Constitution.
• It does nothing to correct the root causes of high tuition, which are generally related to government subsidization of higher education.
• Students should be expected to keep their promises and pay their debts, or else not make the promise and contract the debt in the first place.
• People who loan money should have an expectation of not being cheated.
• More victims of educational malpractice are going to make the bad decision of enrolling in college because it looks cheaper or risk-free, even if that’s not the best life choice they could make.
The vast majority of students should have learned that enrolling in a high-priced four-year college would be the worst decision of their entire life. But since graduates of government-controlled K-12 schools are victims of educational malpractice, they don’t know how to make wise life decisions.
I have not taken any federal aid in the last five years. I still have my uncashed COVID-19 “stimulus” checks. I do not intend to cash my Social Security checks (if any). Government aid is a product of theft and threats of violence (“taxation”) or fraud (“fractional reserve banking”) that causes “inflation.”
