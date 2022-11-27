In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Amanda Stone, of Bright Futures Joplin.
1. How is Bright Futures Joplin gearing up for the holiday break?
Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots, community-based program that creates partnerships to utilize community resources for the common goal of helping our kids and strengthening our families and community. There are more than 7,000 students currently enrolled in Joplin Schools. Bright Futures Joplin estimates that more than 60% of them live in poverty.
We send out extra-large snack packs packed with food to make up for those days when our food-insecure students are out of school and potentially don't have enough to eat at home.
When we receive requests from school counselors and teachers for student needs, such as warm clothing, shoes or school supplies, our goal is to have those items to students within 24 hours. We're always stocking our donation center in order to be ready to fill those needs quickly.
Food donations can include fruit juice boxes, shelf-stable white and chocolate milk, fruit snacks, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal bars, beef sticks, fresh apples and oranges, snack items, peanut butter crackers and single-serve packets of cereal, easy mac and ramen noodles.
2. What is the snack pack program?
Our snack pack program provides weekend food bags to Joplin students living in economic deprivation. These students are often not eating unless they are at school, so snack packs provide the nutrition they need to be ready to learn when they return.
We are currently packing 510 bags each week, which is over 25% more than our highest numbers last year. Families who were already struggling have been hit hard by high grocery prices and utility bills.
Families must complete a snack pack application form (available in the counselor's office at each elementary school), which includes the USDA Food Security Survey. Each application is scored, and the families who rate as food-insecure receive snack packs for their children each Friday.
3. What’s the best way to help Bright Futures Joplin on Giving Tuesday?
We rely on donations and grants for funding, so Giving Tuesday is a wonderful opportunity to help support Joplin students. With donations, we buy food, clothing, shoes, school supplies and nearly anything else, which, when lacking, can be a barrier to a student's success. Bright Futures Joplin exists to remove those barriers through connecting with our community resources.
Those who wish to donate can do so at brightfuturesjoplin.org, visit our fundraiser post on Facebook at Bright Futures Joplin or bring/mail a donation to Bright Futures Joplin at 825 S. Pearl, Joplin, MO 64801.
4. What are the current needs?
Currently, we have a high need for all sizes of new or like-new kids' and adult coats. We can also always use new athletic pants or sweatpants (joggers) in all sizes.
5. What is the organization’s “25 to Thrive” campaign, and how it will impact students?
The “25 to Thrive” fundraising campaign is based on the idea that everyone has the capacity to give 25 of something to help Joplin students not only get by, but to thrive. Here are some examples:
• $25 buys over six snack packs, one new winter coat or a pair of tennis shoes.
• 25 pencils fill one school supply need.
• 25 pairs of socks keep lots of feet warm and dry.
• 25 pairs of pants stock our donation center for a few days.
• 25 seconds is a smile and a kind word.
• 25 minutes is a weekly lunch with a student who needs a positive, reliable adult in their life. The lunch PALS (Positive Adults Lunching with Students) program pairs a caring adult with an elementary student in need of a positive role model. By joining that child at school once a week for a 20-minute lunch, volunteers make an investment in the life of the child and the future of the community.
You can learn more about the lunch PALS program at https://bit.ly/3Vm2vww.
Contact Amanda Stone with Joplin Schools at 417-625-5200, ext. 2031, if you’d like to get involved with Bright Futures Joplin.
