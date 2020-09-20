Q: How has Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland adapted to the coronavirus pandemic?
A: With the onset of COVID-19, we quickly pivoted as an organization to ensure we could continue to provide relevant programming and a quality customer experience for girls and adults. Girl Scouts is not canceled — we are just connecting with and engaging girls in amazing experiences virtually.
Through the use of Zoom, Facebook Live and other virtual and print avenues, we are keeping girls connected to the four Girl Scout program pillars — the outdoors, STEM, entrepreneurship and life skills — and the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girls are able to connect with girls across Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and around our entire country.
Q: What programs are being offered to Girl Scouts remotely?
A: It is new member recruitment season in Girl Scouts. We have implemented a virtual recruitment campaign to connect with families every Tuesday and Thursday. While the girls are busy doing fun virtual activities with other girls, Girl Scout staff members connect with the parents and caregivers to explain the many opportunities, adventures and positive life skills Girl Scouts will offer their girl.
This summer, we offered virtual summer camp for girls. It was a brand-new experience for everyone, and the girls loved it. We offer virtual badge workshops and support Girl Scout troops as they hold virtual troop meetings.
We are starting a brand-new program, Girl Scouts Delivered, that is a hybrid of in-person and virtual activities. Girls that register for the program will receive an experience box delivered right to their front doors. The experience boxes include all the supplies needed to participate in the live virtual event as well as complete fun activities on their own at home.
To sign up or learn more about Girl Scouts or our current programs, you can visit our website for more information.
Q: Why is it important for Girl Scouts to continue offering programs during the pandemic?
A: Girls need Girl Scouts now more than ever. Girls and families are facing new, unexpected challenges every day. In Girl Scouts, both in person and virtually, girls can connect with other girls facing similar challenges, are supported by positive adult role models and build skills and values that will positively impact them the rest of their lives.
Girl Scouts have always been known for facing new challenges with optimism and creativity. That’s why it is imperative that we remain open and serving our girls and adults so that we can bring the Girl Scout mission to life for girls wherever they are — at home, at school or in the expanding virtual space.
Q: What are the goals of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland this year?
A: In this "new normal,” our goals remain the same — to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. We know that when we keep our girls engaged through our virtual and in-person program opportunities and projects, we will accomplish this goal.
Q: How can Girl Scouts get involved?
A: It’s in the Girl Scout DNA to help in a time of crisis, so our girls and adults want to support their communities. Mixing the priority of keeping Girl Scouts safe with their desire to give back to their communities, we created our Social Distancing Challenge. With this project, we challenge girls and adults alike to complete activities such as sewing medical masks, saying thank you to first responders, spreading kindness and so much more across the communities and states we serve.
This challenge is still going strong, so we encourage girls to check out this flyer, complete an activity and show that they are #GirlScoutStrong.
Anne Soots is the chief executive officer for Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland. For more information, email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org or call 877-312-4764.
