In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Brad Douglas, an instructor with the Joplin School District.
1. What is JET HD?
JET HD began back in 2005. The school got an improvement grant from the Missouri Department of Education. It was used to purchase $180,000 of industry-standard television equipment. Television production classes were then offered, and Cable One (now Sparklight) gave the school an opportunity to broadcast the students’ work on their channel.
It is still on the air at Channel 60. We also now broadcast to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The program is now offered through Franklin Technology Center.
2. What kinds of courses are offered through the program?
We offer TV production, audio production, film and broadcasting classes.
3. What are the JET HD classrooms like?
We have a modern broadcasting studio where we produce our weekly newscasts and other various productions. We also have an audio studio where we can record student musicians and mix the music. We also have two computer labs where the students work and edit their projects. They are using iMac computers along with the Adobe suite of programs that include Premiere and Audition.
4. What kinds of hands-on learning experiences can students gain through JET HD?
We offer lots of hands-on experience opportunities. One of the best ones I offer is the broadcasting of sporting events. The students set up the cameras and then broadcast it to our social media channels. Along with running the cameras, they also learn how to direct the broadcasts with me in the press box. We hear from Eagle alumni from all over the world in our chat.
A new item we have available this year is the operation of the new video board at Junge Stadium. It’s called the TamkoTron, and there are hundreds of videos they have to coordinate and play during the football game.
5. What are the benefits to students who participate in JET HD?
Once the students leave the JET HD program, they will have the skills to shoot video, edit video, broadcast, mix audio, produce music and meet deadlines. I had a student who planned on opening her own hair salon eventually. She took our classes and planned to shoot and edit video advertising her business.
Video is everywhere, not just your television — it’s on your phone, computer, digital billboards. I have some students that go down the journalism path, like I did. One of my current students wants to be an ESPN anchor; another former student is up at Mizzou and wants to be a BBC news reporter.
