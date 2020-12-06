The 5 Q's: Brady Beckham discusses upcoming Dogwood Run

Q: What is Neosho’s annual Dogwood Run?
A: The Dogwood Run is a 5K that only cares about getting people outside to exercise. A small group of committed individuals have kept it going over the years, and the Joplin Road Runners have always been involved on some level. Neosho High School and Sue Bowers have been a part of the Dogwood Run for decades, also.
We try to keep event costs as low as possible with a $7 entry, compared to $30 to $50 for many area races. We don't try to make money, but when we do, we use it to support local infrastructure projects that encourage active lifestyles — replacing picnic tables destroyed by flooding, purchasing bike racks. This year, we will use any profits to help buy a public bicycle maintenance station for the new mountain bike trail at Morse Park in Neosho.
Q: How long has this race been a tradition in the community?
A: This year's event will be the 38th annual. It's slated for Sunday, Dec. 13. There are only a handful of running events in the Joplin area with that sort of a legacy that started during the running boom of the 1980s and are still going today. The Dogwood Run owes its endurance to Eldon Morgan, the founder of the race and director for the first 35 years, and he’s still involved.
In April, we delayed the event due to COVID uncertainty, and changed to an individual time trial format at Morse Park in December. In an ITT, runners start individually every few seconds and race the clock. At the end, all times are tabulated, and you rank racers as you typically would. The ITT format will allow us to hold the race without having a big group of people breathing heavily around each other. No plan is foolproof, but this will decrease our participants' risk significantly.
Q: What significance does the Dogwood Run have with Neosho’s dogwood trees?
A: The Rotary Club used to host a dogwood (driving) tour each year when our state tree, the flowering dogwood, was in bloom. The 5K was part of the festivities, and the course overlapped with the driving tour, so participants could enjoy some beautiful spring flora during their second and third miles.
Rather than giving out T-shirts, Eldon decided to give free dogwood trees to participants. It sets the Dogwood Run apart from other events and helps get more dogwoods in the ground for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, you can't find dogwood saplings in December, nor is it a great time to plant them, so we will not have dogwood trees for participants. This is only the second year in its history the Dogwood Run will not be giving out dogwood trees to participants — the first being the year a blight killed dogwood saplings statewide and Eldon opted for a "geranium run."
This year, we postponed the event in April due to uncertainty around the pandemic, but by a stroke of luck, we still received 100 dogwood trees. We were able to donate them to the city of Neosho, who planted them at Morse Park and Big Spring Park. It will take the saplings five to 10 years to grow up and really start blooming, but those parks have some amazing springs ahead of them.
Q: What other COVID-19 safety precautions will you have in place?
A: Masks are required at registration and packet pickup, and we'll require social distancing by spectators who are encouraged to wear masks. The ITT format is the most significant precaution because it will keep runners distanced from each other except when passing. There is an exception to allow parents to run with their young children, and the ITT format will be great for anyone who wants to run with their leashed dog.
Q: Where can people go for more information?
A: More information can be found on Facebook and localraces.com; search for "Neosho Dogwood Run." Online registration is $7 until Friday, Dec. 11; race-day registration will be available for $10 at the start line.
Brady Beckham is the race director for the Dogwood Run.
