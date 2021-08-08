1: What are Bright Futures Joplin’s biggest needs as the start of school approaches?
A: Our biggest needs are those that will be directly given to students and classrooms to get everyone off to a great start.
Currently, our stock of headphones is very low from heavy use last year, so that’s our No. 1 need. We are also seeking earbuds, black dry-erase markers, washable bold-color markers, glue sticks, watercolor paints, 6-inch pointed scissors, tissues, disinfectant wipes and kindergarten mats.
We need backpacks that are appropriate for teenagers: big enough to carry both a laptop and supplies for a full day of classes. It’s great to have spiral-bound weekly day-planners for our students who need a little more help with organization and don’t have the resources to provide that.
2: Why are the headphones needed? A: Headphones are absolutely necessary for today’s students. Elementary students use headphones weekly with computers in the library or in certain learning stations in their classrooms. Middle school and high school students need earbuds for the same reasons, especially with so many teachers using online curriculum and tools. They’re also required for each student to use during statewide mandatory testing, which is very computerized.
We know headphones can feel like an optional expense, especially after purchasing everything else on the supply list. A $10 pair of headphones can feel like the straw that broke the camel’s back when you’re shopping for multiple children on a strained budget. But they really are incredibly necessary to each student’s success. Bright Futures Joplin wants to make sure all of our kids have what they need in order to keep up alongside their peers.
3: How can residents donate to back-to-school causes for Bright Futures? A: We would love to help your group plan a supply drive. Collected supplies, whether from groups or individuals, can be brought to Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl Ave. If you’d like to arrange for pickup of a large supply donation, we have volunteers who are happy to bring their trucks to help that happen.
Feel free to contact us on Facebook or by email to sarahcoyne@joplinschools.org to get started. Donations are a fantastic way to get the community engaged and invested in the success of their young neighbors.
4: Bright Futures volunteers weren’t allowed into schools last year because of the pandemic. What is the likelihood that they can return this year? A: The impact of volunteerism around our students can’t be overstated: They make all the difference. It’s definitely our hope that our dedicated volunteers will be brightening campus hallways this year, and we are moving forward in our planning as if that will be the case.
Each day brings new guidance from state and local leaders, so we are holding those plans with flexibility that will let us shift directions at a moment’s notice. If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we need to be adaptable to sudden changes, so we are prepared to welcome volunteers as soon as it is wise to do so.
5: What are you looking forward to as school starts? A: We are looking forward to our schools being a place of safety, support and community for our children. We’re looking forward to helping students in need get access to the tools and necessities that will help them have a great year. Most of all, we’re looking forward to making sure those students feel the full support of our generous community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.