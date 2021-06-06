From staff reports
Q: How did 620 Day get started in Pittsburg, Kansas?
A: 620 Day started in 2019 when a Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board member attended a 303 Day in Colorado. The name comes from our area code and is a fun way to celebrate our community and have a little fun. This is our third year hosting the event, and after COVID slowed us down last year, we are ready to come back stronger and bigger than ever.
Q: What is the objective of 620 Day?
A: The objective of 620 Day is to bring our community together to support small businesses and have a great time. We offer live music, sales and great food vendors to introduce community members to oftentimes hidden gems in our community. It’s all about community, support and entertainment.
Q: What are the details of 620 Day this year?
A: 620 Day will be held this year on June 20 from noon to 7 p.m. on Broadway. Broadway will be shut down from Fifth Street north to Sixth Street, and we’ll have live music, food and vendors all day long. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and listen to music throughout the afternoon, or just come for an hour to see what’s going on. Either way, you’ll have a great time, and we’ll be so happy to see you.
Q: How can vendors or businesses register to participate?
A: If you’re a vendor and would like to set up a booth, we would love to have you. Just register online and bring a table to set up on. If you need electricity, bring an extension cord, and we can hook you up. Interested businesses can either register with event hours at their stores, or they are welcome to bring a table to the event area and sell there. Vendors and businesses can register at pittks.org/620-day- celebration.
Q: How does 620 Day impact the downtown Pittsburg area?
A: 620 Day brings so many people downtown during summer, which sometimes can be a little slower as school is out and many students leave. It reminds the community that we are vibrant and have so much to offer. Admittance to 620 Day is free, and it’s a great way to visit local businesses, or just grab a drink and listen to some great music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.