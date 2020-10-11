The 5 Q's: Brooke Powell stresses significance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Q: What is the purpose of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed in October?
A: Agencies, coalitions, advocates, survivors and community members across the United States recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness Month each year to honor and remember those who have experienced domestic violence. Also, a key goal during the month is to raise awareness and educate others about the impact of domestic violence within our communities. If you think about it, domestic violence has impacted all of us in one way or another during our lives.
Q: What is defined as domestic violence?
A: When looking at the more legal definition from the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence website, domestic violence is a pattern of abusive and coercive behaviors to gain dominance, power and control over an intimate partner. When we assist those fleeing domestic violence, they have experienced a wide array of different control tactics at the hands of their abusive partner. Emotional abuse, financial abuse, spiritual abuse, intimidation, isolation, sexual abuse and physical abuse can all be experienced within the abusive relationship.
Many of the tactics used by the abusive partner are not always illegal (in the sense of the law) but just as damaging. We have so many survivors tell us that they would have much rather experienced the black eye than live through the verbal put-downs every single day. The emotional abuse can many times be just as or more damaging than the physical. When we work with victims of domestic violence, we know that the tactics that abusive partner has used comes down to power and control. Domestic violence is about gaining power and control over another individual and then maintaining it.
Q: How is Safehouse Crisis Center observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month?
A: Like many other organizations, we’ve had to really focus on virtual ideas and using social media to spread awareness and education. We are posting daily on our Facebook page with our "31 Days of Impact and Influence," sharing quotes from staff and survivors, information about domestic violence, and the services Safehouse Crisis Center offers.
We are also working within our community to spread awareness with our "Chalk It Up for DV" campaign. Businesses are allowing us to chalk their windows with Domestic Violence Awareness Month information. We will be hosting a couple of our online series, “Conversations With an Advocate,” where our advocate staff will be discussing domestic violence and their experiences in helping survivors fleeing. Our Facebook page will have the information for those interested.
Q: Why is domestic violence awareness an important topic?
A: Domestic violence leaves a lasting impact within our communities. It affects our children, our co-workers, our loved ones, neighbors and friends. With so many things being uncertain during this time, we want to ensure our community that we are still here assisting those needing help.
We have adapted some of our services to keep staff and clients healthy, but our No. 1 priority continues to be helping those fleeing violence. We have continued providing victim-centered, confidential services. During this time, it may be harder to leave an abusive situation, and we understand. We are ready to help those needing services regain their lives back. Victims do not have to do this alone.
Q: How does Safehouse Crisis Center assist individuals who are victims of domestic violence?
A: It really depends on what the victim is needing. We have a 24/7 hotline that is answered by trained staff ready to assist. Advocate staff are prepared and trained to provide individual peer counseling, safety planning, court and medical advocacy, and assist those with crime victims compensation. Staff also collaborate within the communities we serve and can provide information and referrals depending on what the client needs.
We have an emergency shelter that provides a safe space for those that have fled violence to live comfortably and begin to rebuild their lives. We have a licensed therapist on staff providing trauma-informed therapy services to the clients we are assisting. We are lucky to have a program within our agency called the Child Exchange and Visitation Center, providing a safe and secure space for children to visit their parents. We provide education, prevention and awareness within the seven counties we serve.
Brooke Powell is the executive director of Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.
