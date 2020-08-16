The 5 Q's: Building Bridges' Elle Vogt highlights success stories, current needs

Q: What is Building Bridges?
A: Building Bridges, formerly Circles of Joplin, is all about building relationships. Together, everyday men and women figure out how to better their own lives. Community members ("allies") help participants ("leaders") find better ways to budget, resolve conflict and gain the skills needed for successful employment. Basically, we come together and learn how to live life better without any government assistance or charitable aide. Building Bridges is not a hand up, not a handout — but a hand across.
Building Bridges’ mission is to walk alongside and equip people with the skills and relationships to improve their lives, resolve poverty and thrive.
Q: What is the organization’s biggest challenge?
A: Bridges is built on the firm belief that relationships are key. Poverty is more than just a lack of money or education or employment. Poverty really hurts most in the area of relationships. We all need someone we can trust, someone who can help us think through our troubles and find solutions.
The cure for most mental health and addiction issues is positive peer support. During this pandemic, it is very hard to maintain these positive relationships and next to impossible to engage new volunteers who will meet with folks who are working so hard to break free from poverty.
Q: How has the pandemic impacted Building Bridges?
A: We have had great support from the United Way and the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, who have helped coordinate Zoom meetings. We are very pleased to say we have maintained consistent contact through lots of emails, Facebook, texts, calls, videos and weekly Zoom meetings. Connections are harder when you can’t hug or even gather in person in large groups, but with effort, we are staying connected.
Q: What are some of your success stories?
A: Building Bridges has two leaders that will be breaking ground in the next 40-60 days to build their own homes. Their first homes. We have another leader who just purchased a home. We’ve had several leaders regain custody of their children from the Division of Family Services and their cases closed while participating in Building Bridges.
We have leaders who have or are currently in the process of opening their own businesses. Several leaders have raised their credit scores anywhere from 33 points to 153 points. Numerous leaders have opened checking accounts and savings accounts for the first time in their lives. Many have, even during the pandemic, managed to save and even open CDs to help establish credit.
We have leaders that have graduated from the Jasper County Drug Treatment Court programs and are now peer support for the court's treatment program, helping others to navigate a clean and sober life. Every active participant in the program over the seven months filled out an assessment of the program, stating their support system of people has increased since starting Building Bridges and includes people of different socioeconomic classes. This is a huge accomplishment considering this was during the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
Q: What are some current needs of the organization?
A: We need people who are willing to visit by phone and Zoom or limited in-person meetings to walk alongside others as they improve their lives. This is an amazing experience. But during this pandemic, it is hard to invite folks to come eat dinner and see how this works.
So right now, we need people to contact us on Facebook (Building Bridges, formerly Circles Joplin), our website (www.buildingbridges4states.org), call 417-624-0153 and ask for Elle, or email evogt@unitedwaymokan.org so we can get you connected.
Elle Vogt is the Building Bridges program coordinator.
