Q: What kind of year was 2020 for the Joplin arts and cultural community?
A: 2020 has been a year like no other. The Joplin arts and cultural community, like many across the nation, faced unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joplin’s creative community was forced to adapt and find new ways to reach and serve patrons. Surprisingly, with the creativity and determination of the arts and cultural community, another year full of activities (virtual or otherwise) was able to be enjoyed by those both near and far.
Q: What were the highlights of the year for Joplin?
A: Connect2Culture produces an online retrospective, “Year In Review,” detailing some of the most memorable Joplin arts and cultural moments each year. Categories include New Faces, New Public Art, Transitions, New Happenings, Collaborations, Anniversaries, Notable Events, Performances that Popped, Awards and Recognitions, and Months to Celebrate. Information on C2C’s accomplishments, as well as an update on the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, are also included.
Some highlights from this monumental year include three new sculptures donated and installed at the Joplin Rotary Sculpture Garden; new renderings (exterior and some interior) of the Cornell Complex and progress toward fundraising revealed virtually; a new coloring book, "Coloring JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark," released; formation of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society; the Olivia Apartments named as one of Missouri’s Historic Places in Peril; Joplin Regional Artists Coalition 10th anniversary celebrated; and so much more.
To catch all the memorable moments spotlighted in C2C’s review, visit bit.ly/C2C-Looking-Back-2020. Joplin’s arts and cultural scene makes Joplin special. Scroll through, reminisce, enjoy and share these positive memories of 2020 with friends and family.
Q: How was 2020 challenging for the local arts and cultural scene?
A: The arts and cultural scene heavily relied upon in-person programming before 2020. A major challenge was the inability to meet in person once COVID-19 emerged in late March. Organizations were forced to pivot and evolve or risk becoming irrelevant.
I think the Joplin arts and cultural scene has been incredibly resilient and creative. They adapted, finding new ways to reach their patrons through virtual programming, offering DIY take-home kits, online exhibits and more. New safety protocols were introduced to ensure safe, limited in-person experiences.
C2C was fortunate to finish the 2019-2020 Curtains Up series shortly before the effects of COVID-19 took hold in Joplin. We wasted no time reimagining our programming! We created "C2C At A Distance," a video series updating the public on area arts and cultural organizations during the height of the pandemic. We instituted C2C Check-Ins, creating a virtual space for the arts and cultural community to share, problem solve and stay connected.
We hosted two pop-up roundtables with the Missouri Arts Council to share ideas about how to safely and successfully continue to operate. We created a new Facebook group and internal calendar to encourage greater connectivity and cooperation within the arts and cultural community during these difficult times and beyond. We even held our fifth annual Joplin Arts & Cultural Preview online via Zoom with a record number of 42 organizations participating and countless others watching via Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube.
Q: How did the pandemic impact the Joplin arts and cultural community?
A: Creativity abounded. Challenges accepted! Organizations found new ways to reach existing patrons and tap into new audiences. A great example is Local Color Arts Gallery & Studio. Without in-person events or regular business, Local Color artists began selling their artwork in weekly or biweekly auctions via Facebook photo albums. Potential buyers placed bids in the comments section, and the highest bidder picked up purchases at a prearranged time. With 20 completed auctions and counting, Local Color has both maintained their regular customer base and reached new audiences. There are many stories just like this included in our online year in review. Each example demonstrates the creativity and determination of our arts and cultural community.
Another big positive is increased communication between arts and cultural organizations. Technology has made it more convenient and accessible (at times) for us to bring everyone together. We have enjoyed imagining and offering C2C Check-Ins via Zoom — now held on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Pre-pandemic, we waited for in-person C2C roundtables, often held months apart, to bring the arts and cultural community together. Now, we meet consistently, and travel is neither a hindrance nor a requirement. We plan on continuing this online option as long as organizations find it valuable and productive.
Q: What’s on the horizon in 2021?
A: Groundbreaking for the Cornell Complex in early 2021 tops the list. As we move toward the future, we’re interested in seeing how these virtual skills and online experiences relied upon during the pandemic might capture new audiences and enhance future programming.
In the meantime, enthusiastically, but with some feelings of trepidation, we continue to plan arts and cultural offerings for the new year. There are big plans in store for 2021. People are ready to experience arts and culture in person (safely) again — and we all want to deliver.
Emily Frankoski is the director of Connect2Culture, a not-for-profit arts organization founded in 2009 to enhance community through culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.