Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the three candidates for Carl Junction Board of Education. Incumbents Larry Cowger and Robert Hays and challenger Jason Mickey seek two seats with a three-year term.
Cowger: Means everything to me. Passing forward what was given to me.
Hays: Being a supporter of education means putting the students first. We must meet the needs of our students and provide the necessary support for the best teachers, administrators and learning environment available.
Mickey: I take great pride in having a public education from a small-town school in southern Missouri. My two oldest kids both had public educations from a local town, and now my fourth grader is born and raised in Carl Junction, Missouri. I would not change that for anything. This is the best place to raise my kids and teach them all aspects of life and being a good person. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Public education gives you so much interaction with other students, adults, teachers, etc. that kids need to grow and develop.
