Q: What is the Holiday Tree Trail?
A: The Holiday Tree Trail is a new holiday light display created by the parks and recreation department this year. Area businesses and organizations have decorated trees lining the north side of the Mercy Park trail. Trees will be lit from Tuesday through Jan. 1, and guests can view the trees during park hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Q: How did the idea for this new tradition develop?
A: We’ve been wanting to put together something like the tree trail for a couple of years. Other communities around the nation have done similar programs, so we had an idea of what we wanted to do. Mercy Park was our first choice since so many members of the community visit the park to walk.
Due to the pandemic, we canceled our traditional holiday programs because the events took place indoors and/or attracted large crowds. This year ended up being the perfect time to create something that everyone in the community could enjoy while being outside and maintaining the recommended social distance from others.
Q: What other activities will take place in conjunction with the trail?
A: We’re hosting a tree decorating contest for people to go online and vote for their favorite decorated tree from the Holiday Tree Trail. The top three contest winners will receive a catering package from Texas Roadhouse.
We also partnered with Mercy Hospital to host a Roll-n-Stroll activity challenge. We’re challenging everyone to roller-skate, use your wheelchair, push your stroller or simply walk or run their way into the new year. The challenge will take place from Tuesday through Dec. 31.
Participants will register for the challenge via the Joplin parks and recreation online registration system and will track their activity. Those who log at least five activity sessions and turn in their log (in person or via email or social media message) to Joplin parks and recreation will receive a T-shirt. We thought this would be a great challenge for people of all ages and abilities to stay active during the holiday season while out at the park looking at the lights.
In addition to these ongoing programs, we will have smaller events. The first day that the Holiday Tree Trail will be lit is Tuesday. Weather permitting, we are planning to have Santa at Mercy Park that evening for a socially distanced meet and greet, refreshments for trail walkers and carolers singing in the park.
On Dec. 5, we are planning to show the movie “Elf” on our giant inflatable screen, and the Salvation Army will be serving hot chocolate. On Dec. 12, the Top Hat will be serving hot chocolate, along with a kids' Christmas parade, and we’ll be showing the 2018 version of "The Grinch.” The kids' Christmas parade is where children ages 0-15 can decorate their bikes, wagons, scooters and strollers and ride in a mini parade around the Mercy Park trail loop. Parents can register their children for the parade via our website, joplinparks.org.
Q: What other light displays will be up in the city for the holiday season?
A: Spiva Park, located at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, features a holiday light show set to music within the park. We did not hold a lighting ceremony this year due to crowding concerns, but anyone can go by in the evening and watch the light display. Holiday lights are also on display at Campbell Parkway, which is located along Murphy Boulevard.
Q: What programs or initiatives are coming up in 2021 for the parks and recreation department?
A: Right now, our department is working with Landworks Studio on creating a master plan for the next 10 years. This plan will act as a blueprint providing a 10-year framework for future park and recreation improvements. We’d really appreciate the community providing their feedback and ideas. We’re having a community meeting at the Joplin Senior Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday where people may come and share their thoughts. We’re also encouraging everyone to visit joplinroadmap.com and give their input.
With the pandemic, we are being mindful of our indoor programs and crowds, so we have had to modify or move some programs. We’ll be hosting a holiday Lego camp on Dec. 21-23 and a virtual Lego class on Dec. 29. A new program we kicked off earlier this year is our monthly RecCreation activity kits. The kits are filled with various projects and activities that encourage kids to play, create, learn and build.
As for 2021 programs, our goal is to provide safe (and fun) activities. The best way to find out what is going on is to visit our website at joplinparks.org or our Facebook or Instagram pages.
Carla Bond is the recreation manager for Joplin's parks and recreation department.
