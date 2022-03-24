If you are elected to the board, what would be your No. 1 priority?
Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the four candidates for Carthage Board of Education. Incumbents Ryan Collier and Niki Cloud and challenger Garrell Dry seek two seats with a three-year term. Incumbent Nathan Terry is unopposed for a single seat with a two-year term.
Collier: My No. 1 priority is to always do what we can for the benefit of our students. While there are many facets to that statement, the school exists to educate our students the best it can. It is my duty to make sure that happens.
Dry: My No. 1 priority would be academics. Student education is No. 1. That's why we have schools — to grow a brighter generation of youth to be successful in society.
Cloud: Continue to always do what is best for the kids.
Terry: Continue oversight and be accountable to the taxpayers.
Editor's note: Coming next week will be five questions with candidates for the Carl Junction Board of Education.
