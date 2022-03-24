As the Hispanic population in Carthage continues to grow, how prepared do you think the school district is to serve those students?
Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the four candidates for Carthage Board of Education. Incumbents Ryan Collier and Niki Cloud and challenger Garrell Dry seek two seats with a three-year term. Incumbent Nathan Terry is unopposed for a single seat with a two-year term.
Collier: Making sure we meet the needs of students is always a priority. We are constantly modifying our processes and procedures to help meet the ever-changing needs of the Hispanic students and district as a whole. Administration has continued to do their best to recruit and staff for the language needs and education of our Hispanic population. I believe that we are in the right place for growth at this point, and we will continue to have to adapt as that growth happens.
Dry: I believe the school district is headed in the right direction to integrate the Hispanic community better for the task they face coming into the district.
Cloud: The district is prepared and continues to think about how we can support the Hispanic population. There is no other district our size in Missouri with this opportunity, so we are learning as we grow.
Terry: There is a segment of our students who may not speak English at home and therefore may not speak English as a first language. This is definitely a challenge; however, our team has a process in place to get those students up to speed as quickly as possible. I am very proud of the work R-9 has done to invest in these kids.
