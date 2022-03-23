What do you believe are the school district’s weaknesses?
Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the four candidates for Carthage Board of Education. Incumbents Ryan Collier and Niki Cloud and challenger Garrell Dry seek two seats with a three-year term. Incumbent Nathan Terry is unopposed for a single seat with a two-year term.
Collier: I believe there is always room for improvement in everything that we do. We are like many other school districts who struggle at times with standardized test scores in some areas. Though I believe test scores do not solely define success, they are one of our primary tools for measurement. We always strive to improve this area.
Dry: I believe we are behind on supporting our staff in the correct way and need to build on that.
Cloud: I would like to see the district continue to improve on telling the Carthage R-9 story. We have great successes, and those need to be shared.
Terry: This is not an issue specific to our district, but we need to find a way to retain great teachers. Too often we lose teaching staff who leave for other opportunities.
Editor's note: Question 4 is coming Friday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
