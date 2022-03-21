Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the four candidates for Carthage Board of Education. Incumbents Ryan Collier and Niki Cloud and challenger Garrell Dry seek two seats with a three-year term. Incumbent Nathan Terry is unopposed for a single seat with a two-year term.
Collier: I have enjoyed the last two years on the Carthage R-9 School Board. When you first come on to the board, there is a very steep learning curve. I feel now that I am up to speed and more comfortable with my position. By running for another term, I feel I can be more effective and knowledgeable about the duties I am called to do. I have much more to give to allow the best for our children.
Dry: I am running for the Board of Education to prioritize academics and make the district better for employees as well.
Cloud: I am seeking my third term on the Carthage School Board. I have two sons, 11th and sixth grade, in the district and have enjoyed watching them grow and thrive here in Carthage. They, along with the nearly 5,000 other children in the district, are my motivation to seek reelection.
Terry: In Carthage we have a tradition of incredible leadership in our school system. I wish to help preserve the values and standards we have here.
Editor’s note: Question 2 is coming Wednesday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
