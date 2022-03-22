What do you believe are the school district's greatest strengths?
Editor’s note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we’ll hear from the four candidates for Carthage Board of Education. Incumbents Ryan Collier and Niki Cloud and challenger Garrell Dry seek two seats with a three-year term. Incumbent Nathan Terry is unopposed for a single seat with a two-year term.
Collier: Our district has many strengths. First and foremost, we have the best teachers and staff around. They pour out everything they have to give their kids the best opportunity to learn and grow. They focus on the overall education experience for each student and try to improve constantly. Over the past two years, they have had unimaginable hurdles to jump, and they have come out winners as we continue to move past COVID-19. Our other big strength is our students. Our students also work diligently to become the best they can. Our kids win awards, scholarships, science fairs, various extracurricular contests, ballgames, certifications and even some degrees. Our students shine in everything they do. We are blessed in this district for sure.
Dry: I believe we have a great system of teachers, making our students great on the academic level.
Cloud: There are many strengths here in Carthage. We have great support of staff, the teachers are fantastic, the administration is top-notch. Our community is wonderful; so many are willing to help, and that doesn't happen just anywhere. Carthage is truly a destination district.
Terry: There are several ingredients that speak to the strength of our district, and they all boil down to people. There is terrific support from parents and the general public, and our staff is second to none.
Editor's note: Question 3 is coming Thursday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
