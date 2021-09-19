In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Cavanaugh Studyvin of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
1. What’s on tap for this year’s Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival?
We have so many exciting things happening at this year's 24th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival. We will kick it off at Stark Auditorium, 206 S. Broadway Ave., in Carl Junction on Friday for an indoor jamboree sponsored by Asbell Cos. There will be three live bands playing from 5 to 8 p.m.
Then, Saturday is the big day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. down at Center Creek Park, 201 Valley Lane in Carl Junction. Thank you, S&S Computers, for sponsoring the festival. There will be 10 live bands, a car and bike show, over 40 craft and business booths, over 15 different food trucks, a big kids' area with bounce houses, a petting zoo, yard games, and new this year — a beer and wine garden. The beer and wine garden will feature three local businesses — Christine's Vineyard, Flag City Brewing and Chaos Brewing Co.
We will also be raffling off a brand-new mandolin from Village Music in Stockton, and there is a chance to win a $100 Walmart gift card, too. The festival is free admission and free parking. It's going to be an awesome day filled with so much to do for every age. Just bring your lawn chair.
2. How many additional volunteers are needed for the festival?
We will take as many volunteers as we can get. We already have great volunteers and groups that help us out, but it's a big festival, and if someone is willing to volunteer for a few hours, then we will take it.
3. Where can volunteers sign up?
Volunteers interested should email me at cavanaugh@carljunctioncc.com or give the chamber a call at 417-649-8846.
4. Why are volunteers an integral part of the festival?
This is Carl Junction's biggest festival of the year, so it really is all hands on deck. We have so many awesome things happening down at the park on Saturday, and it takes a big group of volunteers to help it run smoothly. Volunteers help out at our raffle booth, parking, traffic control, kids' area, car show and many other parts of the event.
5. When will the festival take place?
It’s the largest, longest-running bluegrass festival in the region and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.
The 24th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival starts on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stark Auditorium, 206 Broadway in Carl Junction, then from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Center Creek Park, 201 Valley Lane in Carl Junction.
