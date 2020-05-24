The 5 Q's: Celebrating Memorial Day with Steve Maddox

Q: What is your role with the American Legion?
A: I am the Carl Junction Post 781 membership chairman and the district historian and vice commander.
Q: What is the origin of Memorial Day?
A: Memorial Day began May 30, 1868, to commemorate those killed during the Civil War. The first observance was at the new Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The new cemetery was once the home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The day of observance continued through the wars fought from the Civil War to present to remember and ponder the sacrifice of men and women who have been killed in action.
I personally place American flags on several gravesites throughout Jasper County. For me personally, I visit my local ancestors' graves and place an American flag. Some of them were Confederate soldiers.
The general public adopted the holiday to include decorating the graves of their family members who were not military veterans.
Q: What is the significance of Memorial Day?
A: Memorial Day, to me, should be a day to remember those who have given their lives to serve their country to keep us all free.
Q: What is your plan for Memorial Day?
A: I still plan on visiting several cemeteries to place flags and offer a quick salute and prayer.
Our post, No. 781, usually offers poppies for donation, but this year that is up in the air if we will be able to do that. The poppy donations are our main source of income for the post, and this year our funds will be very reduced.
Q: How can the public get involved with Memorial Day?
A: I'd like to encourage the public to donate to the local American Legion posts. All monies pay our expenses, i.e., utilities, and mostly allow us to send high school students to Girls and Boys State.
Place a flag or poppy on a veteran's grave. A long tradition for a visit to a veteran's grave is:
• When a penny is left at a grave, it means the grave was visited.
• A nickel means that the person buried there trained at basic training with you.
• A dime means the person buried served alongside you in some capacity.
• And leaving a quarter signifies that you were with the deceased soldier when they were killed.
I'd personally be deeply touched with emotion if I saw coins placed on a soldier's grave.
Steve Maddox is a member of the American Legion Post 781 in Carl Junction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.