In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Charlotte Foust, of the Area Agency on Aging, Region X.
1. What is Older Americans Month?
May 1963 was the first Older Americans Month by President John F. Kennedy and has been observed as such each May since then. It is a means to honor the importance of older adults and their contributions to our nation. Each May, the president and (most) governors across America issue resolutions designating the month as Older Americans Month. This being the 60th anniversary is quite a milestone. The theme this year is “Aging Unbound” and is geared toward changing the stereotypes about aging adults and the importance of keeping seniors engaged, independent and included.
2. How does the Area Agency on Aging recognize Older Americans Month?
The AAA has events throughout the month at each senior center to celebrate OAM, including cake and ice cream anniversary parties, cake walks and the presentation of the resolution from Gov. Mike Parson.
3. What services and programs are provided at area senior centers?
The senior centers provide a chance for older adults to socialize and have a delicious, healthy meal. They also have exercise classes, bingo (VERY popular), movie days, line dancing classes, speakers on important topics for seniors, billiards, games, dress-up days and so much more. It’s important to note that the senior centers help combat social isolation, which leads to other health conditions. The food is an important part of the senior centers, but the fellowship with other older adults is just as important.
4. Apart from the senior centers, what services and programs are provided by the Area Agency on Aging?
In addition to the senior centers, the AAA delivers meals to homebound seniors (local Meals on Wheels). This gives those homebound adults a chance to see someone face-to-face once in a while. That might be the only person they see or talk to for weeks. We also do information and assistance so anyone can call with any questions and we will point them to the organization(s) who can help. We do Medicare counseling and can even enroll beneficiaries in plans, if they so choose. There are education programs, such as chronic disease self-management and how to avoid scams. We have in-home programs that offer respite and personal bathing care. We offer a lot of caregiver support such as respite, support groups, education, self-care techniques and more. We also offer health clinics for diabetic foot care, medication management and vaccinations (flu, shingles, pneumonia and COVID-19). We contract with Legal Aid of Western Missouri to provide legal services to older adults as well.
5. Are there any special activities coming up?
We have a fundraiser at Joe Becker Stadium on Friday, June 16. Margaritaville at the Park is always a fun night, and we’ll have lime and strawberry margaritas this year starting at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to local Meals on Wheels. On Aug. 22, Slices for Seniors will be at Gusano's from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 20% of all pizza sales go to local Meals on Wheels. That day only, they will be offering delivery, and of course dine-in and carryout as usual. Grapes and Grog (our biggest fundraiser of the year) will be sometime in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.