In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Chelsea Conley, development director of Lafayette House.
1. In what ways does Lafayette House celebrate the holiday season and make it special for clients?
Although our missions are heavy, we want our clients to feel safe and joyful here. Lafayette House serves adults, children and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or substance use disorders throughout Southwest Missouri.
To help create a festive environment for not only our clients, but our staff as well, we've hung decorations throughout our building and scheduled various "extra" activities. To top off the holiday season, Santa will make a special appearance on Christmas morning to bring gifts to all clients who are in residency or shelter.
2. How many people does Lafayette House serve?
We serve over 1,000 individuals each year.
When it comes to services for domestic violence/sexual assault, we serve men, women and their children. Those services range from a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, case management, counseling and a number of other supportive services.
For substance use disorders, our residential program is geared toward women. We are a families-first program, with a priority population of pregnant women or women who recently gave birth. Through treatment courts and nonresidential services, we can serve men and women.
3. What is Lafayette House’s Christmas Shop?
Our Christmas Shop is open to any current Lafayette House client. The Christmas Shop is an opportunity for our clients and their minor children to shop for their loved ones, free of charge.
4. What toys and items are needed at Lafayette House for Christmas this year?
We are grateful that several organizations and businesses chose to contribute to our Christmas Shop this year. We find that our largest donations are typically children's toys.
We would love to provide a wider variety of teen gifts and also adult gifts. Having adult gifts allows our clients' children the opportunity to give to their parents, which is also very special.
5. How can people donate to the Christmas Shop or to Lafayette House?
An easy way someone can donate is through our Amazon Christmas wish list. This allows the gifts to be delivered directly to us and is generally quick shipping.
Gift cards to Amazon, Walmart and Target are also fantastic because then we have the opportunity to purchase specific items that we are missing within the Christmas Shop. To see our Amazon wish list, visit https://a.co/1obJdF4.
