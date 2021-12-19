In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Chelsi Scott of Jasper County CASA.
1. What type of volunteers does Jasper County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) need for its January class?
Jasper County CASA is looking for volunteers who have a heart for kids. We currently have volunteers ranging from college students in their early 20s to retirees in their 80s (and everyone in between) who are looking to give back to their community. Our volunteers come from all walks of life, some of whom are familiar with the foster care system and others who saw a need and want to be part of the solution. We are excited to continue to grow this amazing group of people who have committed to investing in the young people in our community.
2. Why are children assigned a CASA and in what ways do they help?
Children who are assigned a CASA are in foster care due to abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers are consistent, caring adults for kids when most of their world has been turned upside down. CASA volunteers take time to get to know the child and their hopes and dreams. CASA volunteers attend birthday parties, band concerts, and sporting events, and they also advocate for the child in team meetings and at the juvenile court. CASA volunteers work to make sure kids are safe and have all that they need. Our CASA volunteers continue to visit and advocate for their kids until they are in a safe and permanent home.
3. How integral are volunteers to Jasper County CASA?
Children with CASA volunteers can rest knowing they have someone who will go with them wherever they are placed, no matter what they do, and to whatever school they attend. CASA volunteers work to make sure kids have what they need in their foster homes, in their education plans, and in their support systems. They also work to make sure kids in our community have a safe, trusted adult who is there for them. CASA volunteers get to know their kids and listen closely for their spoken and unspoken needs. CASA volunteers walk alongside and champion kids by amplifying their voices and advocating for their best interests.
4. What training do volunteers undergo in order to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate?
CASA volunteers are trained and prepared by CASA staff for 30 hours prior to taking a case. Training is done both in-person with some online work, as well. CASA volunteers also complete 12 hours of continuing education provided by the CASA office each year, which includes guest speakers from local agencies. Volunteers are supported in everyday tasks by their volunteer coordinator who answers questions, provides support, and connects volunteers to local resources for their CASA kids.
5. When is the deadline to sign up for the volunteer class in January?
Jasper County CASA is taking applications now. We are aiming to have a full class of 15 in January. The last day to apply is Jan. 12.
For details or more information, visit https://jascocasa.org/volunteer.
