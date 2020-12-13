Q: The Quaker Hill nursing home in Baxter Springs, Kansas, suffered a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this fall. Dozens of residents and staff members were infected by the virus, and at least five residents died. What is the holiday donation drive for Quaker Hill?
Christina Holmes: The holiday donation drive is taking place to help collect items for the residents at Quaker Hill. We are requesting new or gently used games and DVDs, snacks, throw blankets, gripper socks, snacks and candy. We know Christmas will look much different for the residents this year, and we hope the donations can help remind them that they are loved and remembered.
Q: Why is this drive needed at Quaker Hill?
Holmes: For the safety of their residents, family members have not been able to visit their loved ones at Quaker Hill during this time. We hope this donation drive will provide the residents with encouragement and hope. If we can all work together to improve their morale and Christmas spirit, it will be a success.
Q: Who is hosting the holiday donation drive?
Katherine Pinto: The Health & Wellness Advocates of Cherokee County wanted to hold this donation drive to help boost the morale of the residents at Quaker Hill. This is our first year for the donation drive, but certainly not our last.
Q: Where can people drop off donations?
Pinto: Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 22 at Spring River Wellness Center at 6524 SE Quakervale Road in Riverton or at the Cherokee County K-State Extension Office at 124 W. Country Road in Columbus.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish with the drive?
Holmes: The Health & Wellness Advocates of Cherokee County understands the stress the residents and staff of all nursing homes have encountered during 2020. Our coalition is small, but we want to do what we can to make the holiday season easier for the residents at Quaker Hill. We hope the games, DVDs and gifts can help brighten the spirits of the residents and boost their holiday spirit.
Social isolation, especially in rural communities, was an issue even before COVID-19. We hope the drive will provide the residents with a connection to their local community, neighbors and family.
Katherine Pinto is the wellness services director at Spring River Wellness Center. Christina Holmes is a family and consumer science agent at Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension.
