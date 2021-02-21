The 5 Q's: Chris Pilgrim details winter needs of blood bank

Q: How has the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks adapted to the pandemic?
A: The challenges were numerous and are still ongoing. Simply put, thousands of potential blood donations were lost due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19. We continue to struggle to meet demand at the 44 hospitals who use blood provided by CBCO donors. The good news is that, to my knowledge, hospital services, including blood transfusions to patients, have not been affected.
We’ve adapted to the challenges by urging more donations at CBCO donor centers. Joplin’s is located inside the Northpark Mall. In normal times, we would be getting almost half of our blood from area high schools and colleges. That’s not possible now, so we are switching our focus to community-based drives.
The result is that we are able to hold our own, but are chronically short on the reserve levels needed to feel comfortable about our situation. It’s kind of a hand-to-mouth kind of thing.
Q: What impact has the recent winter weather had on your blood drives, donations and supply?
A: The recent storm exacerbated already existing COVID-19 challenges. Almost all of our mobile blood drives were canceled over a two-week period, resulting in the loss of around 1,000 donations. Supply levels are very low.
We have been able to hold an emergency drive or two, including one in Joplin last week, but supply levels could be described as tenuous right now. Fortunately, we will have a great opportunity to pick up some ground this week with better weather.
Q: What are your current or most urgent needs?
A: You name it, we need it. Every blood type category is at critically low levels. We are strongly urging eligible donors to give either at CBCO’s Joplin Donor Center, or at a drive coming up in the next two weeks. There are several opportunities to give. You can find a drive near you at our website, www.cbco.org.
Q: What are the criteria for donating blood?
A: You can donate when you are 16 as long as you have parental permission from a form found on our website. If you are 17 or older, you are good to go. You have to weigh at least 110 pounds, be feeling well and healthy at the time you donate, and you may not have given a blood donation in the past 56 days.
Giving blood is easy, relatively painless and has a real positive impact on the community. Our website is a good resource for more information if you are interested in knowing more about the process.
Here’s something that may surprise you. Less than 6% of eligible donors in the U.S. donate blood. But if you live to age 70, there’s around a 90% chance that you’ll need blood at some point in your life. More people need to give. It’s as simple as that.
Q: Who benefits from donations at CBCO blood centers?
A: Here’s why where you give blood is important. Donors to Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are the sole providers of blood to patients at 44 area health care facilities, including Freeman and Mercy hospitals here. When a donation is given to an organization other than CBCO, it will not be used in the community. And with the challenges we face with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to ensure that blood that is given locally is used locally.
Our friends and neighbors are counting on us. Thank you to all of our donors that are responsible for giving life to our community. They are a mostly unseen army, but vitally important to the health of our area.
Chris Pilgrim is the media relations representative for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
